Buy These 3 Oil Stocks Before the Bull Market Returns

NYSE: VLO | Valero Energy Corp. News, Ratings, and Charts

VLO – The Biden administration’s plan to refill the strategic reserve will likely prevent crude prices from plunging further. Moreover, the International Energy Agency has provided a solid demand outlook. Thus, we believe buying fundamentally sound oil stocks Valero Energy (VLO), Marathon Oil (MRO), and APA Corporation (APA) might be ideal before the bull market returns. Read more….

Kritika SarmahBy Kritika Sarmah

Sep 15, 2022


The Biden administration is considering restocking the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, supporting oil prices that had dropped as low as $85 per barrel on bearish inflation data. 

Furthermore, in its September report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said that it expects widespread switching from gas to oil which could partially offset demand slowdown. World oil demand is forecast to rise by 2 mb/d in 2022 and 2.1 mb/d in 2023. 

JPMorgan energy strategist Christyan Malek expects oil prices to head toward $150 per barrel as supply growth continues to lag.

Given this backdrop, it could be wise to invest in fundamentally strong oil stocks Valero Energy Corporation (VLO), Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO), and APA Corporation (APA) before the bull market returns.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)

VLO manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products globally. The company operates through three segments: Refining; Renewable Diesel; and Ethanol.

On July 21, VLO declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.98 per share. The dividend was payable to shareholders on September 1. This reflects upon the cash generation ability of the company.

VLO’s revenue increased 86.1% year-over-year to $51.64 billion in the second quarter that ended June 30. Its operating income grew 1,121.8% from the year-ago value to $6.22 billion, while adjusted net income attributable to VLO stockholders improved 1,672.7% year-over-year to $4.61 billion. The company’s adjusted earnings per common share rose 1,703.2% from its year-ago value to $11.36.

The consensus EPS estimate of $7.55 for the fiscal third quarter ending September 2022 indicates a 518.6% improvement year-over-year. The consensus revenue is expected to increase 53.1% from the same period last year to $45.21 billion. Additionally, VLO has topped consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, which is impressive.

The stock has gained 69.4% over the past year and 45.9% year-to-date to close its last trading session at $109.59.

VLO’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The company’s overall A rating translates to Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

VLO is rated an A in Growth and Momentum and a B in Value and Quality. Within the B-rated Energy – Oil & Gas industry, it is ranked #2 out of 95 stocks. To see additional POWR Ratings for Stability and Sentiment for VLO, click here.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO)

MRO is an independent exploration and production company operating internationally. The company explores, produces, and sells crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It also produces liquefied natural gas and methanol.

On July 27, MRO’s board of directors declared a dividend of eight cents per share on its common stock. The dividend was payable to stockholders on September 12. This reflects upon the company’s ability in shareholder returns.

MRO’s total revenues and other income came in at $2.30 billion for the second quarter ended June 30, representing a 101.4% year-over-year growth. Its income from operations grew 1,132.4% from the prior-year quarter to $1.29 billion, while its adjusted net income rose 439.9% from the same period last year to $934 million. Adjusted net income per share increased 500% from the prior-year period to $1.32.

Analysts expect MRO’s revenue for the third quarter ending September 2022 to be $2.19 billion, indicating a 50.6% year-over-year growth. The company’s EPS for the same quarter is expected to increase 230.1% from the prior-year quarter to $1.29. Additionally, MRO has an impressive record of topping its consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

MRO has gained 133.3% over the past year and 66.6% year-to-date to close its last trading session at $27.36.

It’s no surprise that the company has an overall rating of B, which translates to Buy in our proprietary rating system. MRO has an A grade for Momentum and Quality and a B grade in Growth. It is ranked #35 in the Energy – Oil & Gas industry.

Beyond what we’ve stated above, we have also given MRO grades for Value, Stability, and Sentiment. Get all MRO ratings here.

APA Corporation (APA)

APA explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as exploration activities in offshore Suriname.

On September 14, APA announced an increase in the company’s dividend on common shares from an annualized rate of 50 cents per share to $1.00 per share. The next quarterly dividend on common shares is payable on November 22 at a rate of 25 cents per share on its common stock. 

On the same day, APA’s board of directors also approved a further 40 million shares of additional share repurchase authorization. This reflects upon its shareholder return ability.

APA’s total revenue and other came in at $3.05 billion for the second quarter of 2022 ended June 30, representing a 71.3% year-over-year growth. Its adjusted EBITDAX rose 93.6% year-over-year to $1.96 billion, while adjusted earnings grew 204.9% from the prior-year quarter to $811 million. The company’s adjusted EPS increased 238.6% from the prior-year period to $2.37.

Street expects APA’s revenue for the quarter ending September 2022 to be $2.59 billion, indicating a 56.8% year-over-year growth. The company’s EPS for the same quarter is expected to increase 146.9% from the prior-year quarter to $2.42.

APA has gained 115.7% over the past year and 55.2% year-to-date to close its last trading session at $41.74.

The company has an overall B rating, which translates to Buy in our proprietary rating system. It is rated an A in Momentum and Quality and a B in Growth and Value. Within the same industry, it is ranked #8.

In addition to the POWR Ratings grades highlighted, you can see the APA grades for Stability and Sentiment here.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

Bear Market Game Plan!

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

VLO shares were unchanged in after-hours trading Thursday. Year-to-date, VLO has gained 44.02%, versus a -17.25% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Kritika Sarmah


Her interest in risky instruments and passion for writing made Kritika an analyst and financial journalist. She earned her bachelor's degree in commerce and is currently pursuing the CFA program. With her fundamental approach, she aims to help investors identify untapped investment opportunities. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
VLOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MROGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
APAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Yes Investors...It’s a Bear Market

Investors were once again foolishly bidding up stocks coming into the inflation report Tuesday morning. Bulls were slaughtered when they found out that inflation is not fading away and that likely spells more economic pain on the way as the Fed will need to stay on the rate hike war path. Bears are back in charge. And perhaps ready to mount an attack on the recent lows of 3,636 for the S&P 500 (SPY). And likely much lower. Why is that? And how can you stay on the right side of the trading action? The answers await you in the article below...
Sep 14, 2022 | 6:13am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Potential Paths for the Stock Market

Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer. It's time to buckle down and get serious for the last 3 months of the year before things once again go on hiatus during the second half of December. Given the onslaught of news and historical developments, there's no reason to expect that this won't continue in the final months of this year. In today's commentary, I want to preview the 2 potential paths for the S&P 500 (SPY) I see into year-end and then I want to cover some reasons to adjust our trading strategy given recent developments. Read on below to find out more…
Sep 13, 2022 | 9:22am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Tech Stocks Experiencing Major Declines Right Now

Since the start of the year, the broad market sell-off caused by macroeconomic headwinds and geopolitical concerns has led to significant declines in many well-known tech stocks. The tech industry has been under immense pressure and could experience further sell-offs amid the rising interest rate environment. Therefore, it could be wise to avoid fundamentally-weak tech stocks Snowflake (SNOW), Affirm Holdings (AFRM), and American Cloud Virtual (AVCT). Read on...
Sep 13, 2022 | 3:15pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 EV Supply Chain Stocks With Bright Futures

EV sales are booming and are expected to displace gas-powered cars within a decade as the primary mode of transportation. Rather than trying to pick winners and losers among the manufacturers, investors should bet on key companies that are part of the supply chain. 2 of these companies are Freeport McMoran (FCX) and Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (SQM).
Sep 15, 2022 | 7:00am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Tech Stocks Experiencing Major Declines Right Now

Since the start of the year, the broad market sell-off caused by macroeconomic headwinds and geopolitical concerns has led to significant declines in many well-known tech stocks. The tech industry has been under immense pressure and could experience further sell-offs amid the rising interest rate environment. Therefore, it could be wise to avoid fundamentally-weak tech stocks Snowflake (SNOW), Affirm Holdings (AFRM), and American Cloud Virtual (AVCT). Read on...
Sep 13, 2022 | 3:15pm

Read More Stories

More Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All VLO News