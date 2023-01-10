1 Telecom Stock to Buy in January 2023 and 1 to Sell

NYSE: VZ | Verizon Communications Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

VZ – Rapid digitization and the need for high-speed connectivity is driving the growth of the telecom industry. Therefore, it could be wise to buy fundamentally strong telecom stock Verizon Communications (VZ). However, FingerMotion (FNGR) could be best avoided due to its weak fundamentals and poor growth prospects. Read more….

Malaika AlphonsusBy Malaika Alphonsus

Jan 10, 2023


Amid the current macroeconomic uncertainty, investors are scared to burn their fingers on risky stocks. However, telecommunications stocks provide the potential for significant growth in the long term. With the high demand for faster connectivity through 5G, the industry is expected to be revolutionized.

The global 5G infrastructure market is expected to reach $48.66 billion by 2028. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 64.8% from 2022 to 2028 due to rising demand for high-speed and broad network coverage for mobile data services.

On top of it, the global telecom network infrastructure market is projected to surpass $180 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2032

Amid this backdrop, investors could benefit from the fundamentally strong telecom stock Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ). On the other hand, it could be wise to avoid FingerMotion, Inc. (FNGR) due to its weak fundamentals.

Stock to Buy:

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

VZ offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services worldwide to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities. It operates through two segments: Consumer and Business.

Over the last three years, VZ’s dividend payouts have grown at a 2% CAGR. Its four-year average dividend yield is 4.67%, and its forward annual dividend of $2.61 per share translates to a 6.31% yield on prevailing prices. The company is expected to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share on February 1, 2023.

On November 30, 2022, VZ Business announced a global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) partnership with Wipro Limited (WIT) that would accelerate network modernization and cloud transformation journey for businesses.

Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer of VZ’s Global Enterprise and Public Sector, Massimo Peselli, believes that the partnership with WIT would enable businesses to future-proof their network in a manner that is more flexible, agile, predictive, and centered around their specific needs.

For the fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2022, VZ’s total operating revenues increased 4% year-over-year to $34.24 billion. The company’s wireless equipment revenue grew 22.9% from the prior-year period to $6.58 billion. Its total assets came in at $375.09 billion as of September 30, 2022, compared to $366.60 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. 

Analysts expect VZ’s revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, to increase 3.6% year-over-year to $35.30 billion. The company shows an impressive earnings surprise history, as it surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. 

Over the past three months, the stock has gained 11.5% to close the last trading session at $41.37.  

VZ’s POWR Ratings reflect this positive outlook. VZ has an overall rating of B, which translates to Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting. 

Within the Telecom – Domestic industry, it is ranked #4 out of 19 stocks. The company has a B grade for Growth and Stability. Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings of VZ for Value, Momentum, Sentiment, and Quality. 

Stock to Avoid:

FingerMotion, Inc. (FNGR)

FNGR, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform solutions. The company offers telecommunication providers’ products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services.

FNGR’s trailing-12-month gross profit margin of 10.72% is 78.7% lower than the industry average of 50.32%. Its trailing-12-month ROCE of negative 150.68% compares to the industry average of 5.81%.

FNGR’s revenue for the fiscal second quarter ended August 31, 2022, declined 7.5% year-over-year to $4.98 million. The company’s net loss from operations widened 7.6% year-over-year to $1.49 million. 

Net loss attributable to the company’s shareholders widened 5.6% year-over-year to $1.54 million. Moreover, its net loss per share came in at $0.04.

The stock has fallen 48% over the past three months to close the last trading session at $3.84. 

FNGR’s grim outlook is reflected in its POWR Ratings. The company has an overall F rating, which equates to a Strong Sell. It is ranked #18 in the same industry.

In addition, it has an F grade for Quality and a D for Value, Momentum, and Stability. Click here to access the additional ratings of FNGR (Growth and Sentiment).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

2023 Stock Market Outlook

Updated: Bear Market Game Plan!

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

VZ shares were trading at $41.78 per share on Tuesday afternoon, up $0.41 (+0.99%). Year-to-date, VZ has gained 7.71%, versus a 1.86% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Malaika Alphonsus


Malaika's passion for writing and interest in financial markets led her to pursue a career in investment research. With a degree in Economics and Psychology, she intends to assist investors in making informed investment decisions. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
VZGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
FNGRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Are Bulls or Bears Winning in 2023?

The new year has begun with a roller coaster ride for investors. Some excited…some losing their lunch. That is the past. The key is what it all means for the future especially as we close in on the all important 200 day moving average for the S&P 500 (SPY). Check out what 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister has to say about it all in his new commentary including a trading plan to stay one step ahead of the market.
Jan 7, 2023 | 6:28am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off

Growth stocks may stage a recovery as interest rate hikes might slow, and the economy might achieve a soft landing. Moreover, a market rebound seems to be in the cards in 2023. Therefore, fundamentally strong growth stocks CVS Health (CVS) and General Motors (GM) could be solid buys now. Keep reading…
Jan 10, 2023 | 7:44am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

1 Health Care Stock Hedge Funds Are Buying Right Now

Stryker (SYK) gained more than 8% over the past month. Moreover, it pays a reliable dividend. So, amid rising hedge funds’ interest in the stock, should you consider investing in SYK? Keep reading…
Jan 9, 2023 | 2:39pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Stocks That Can Protect Your Portfolio From a Recession

Amid widespread macro headwinds, recession odds are rising. Moreover, the latest job report shows signs of decelerating payroll growth. Therefore, we think reliable dividend-paying stocks Pfizer (PFE) and Walmart (WMT) could be ideal buys to protect your portfolio amid the recessionary pressures. Keep reading…
Jan 9, 2023 | 12:16pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

1 Health Care Stock Hedge Funds Are Buying Right Now

Stryker (SYK) gained more than 8% over the past month. Moreover, it pays a reliable dividend. So, amid rising hedge funds’ interest in the stock, should you consider investing in SYK? Keep reading…
Jan 9, 2023 | 2:39pm

Read More Stories

More Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All VZ News