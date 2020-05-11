Trade of the Week: Slack (WORK)

The business worlds work-from-home transition has some companies thriving like: WORK.

By Jay Soloff
May 11, 2020

Slack Technologies (WORK)

One of the big trends in stocks is buying companies that are likely to thrive in a work-from-home environment. With many offices closed and employees working remotely, companies like Slack (WORK) stand to gain a lot of business.

Slack allows coworkers to communicate with each other individually or in groups, along with the ability to share files, videos, etc.Â WORK’s share price has climbed in recent days as investors believe the company is well positioned in the work-from-home space. Options buyers also appear to be bullish on the company.

Video link: https://youtu.be/E1V3pNyqsuI

WORK shares fell $0.07 (-0.22%) in after-hours trading Monday. Year-to-date, WORK has gained 39.06%, versus a -8.59% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Jay Soloff


Jay is the lead Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. He is the editor of Options Floor Trader PRO, an investment advisory bringing you professional options trading strategies. Jay was formerly a professional options market maker on the floor of the CBOE and has been trading options for over two decades. More...


More Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) News View All

