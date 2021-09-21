Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) in Houston, Tex., is an independent oil and natural gas company that acquires, develops, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. In comparison, Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) in Denver, Colo., also operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company, primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico.

Despite the COVID-19 Delta variant concerns, OPEC+ expects global oil demand to witness a stable rise in the second half of 2021 and beyond. OPEC+ estimates global oil demand will grow by 5.95 million bpd in 2021. Also, the organization has revised its 2022 oil demand forecast to 4.2 million barrels per day (bpd) up from its previous forecast of 3.28 million bpd. Furthermore, the benchmark Brent crude is trading close to its multi-year highs on expectations of a rise in oil demand as the vaccine roll-out progresses and global economic vitality returns. The anticipated stable demand should allow oil & gas stocks CEI and XEC to generate substantial revenues in the coming quarters.

CEI has gained 36.3% in price over the past six months, while XEC has returned 22.8% over this period. However, XEC’s 107.3% gains year-to-date compare with CEI’s 83% returns. In terms of the past year’s performance, CEI is the clear winner with 232.8% gains versus XEC’s 196%.

But which stock is a better buy now? Let’s find out.

Latest Developments

On August 9, CEI announced the acquisition of a majority interest in Simson-Maxwell Ltd. Simson-Maxwell is a leading manufacturer and supplier of industrial engines, power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions. CEI expects this acquisition to enhance its customized service offering and to expedite its growth strategy.

On August 31, XEC declared a $20.3125 per share dividend on its 8⅛% Series A cumulative perpetual convertible preferred stock. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2021.

Recent Financial Results

CEI’s total revenues declined 38.1% year-over-year to $57,458 in its fiscal second quarter, ended September 30, 2020. Its operating loss stood at $827,642, reflecting a 20.7% decline year-over-year. The company’s net loss per share decreased 95.7% year-over-year to $0.19.

XEC’s revenues increased 185.7% year-over-year to $712.38 million in its fiscal second quarter, ended June 30. Its operating income grew 113.5% from its year-ago value to $159.91 million, while its net income improved 112.3% year-over-year to $113.39 million. The company’s EPS increased 111.9% year-over-year to $1.10.

Past and Expected Financial Performance

CEI’s revenues and total assets decreased at CAGRs of 67% and 30.1%, respectively, over the past three years.