XPeng vs. Fisker: Which Electric Vehicle Stock is a Better Buy?

: XPEV | XPeng Inc. ADR News, Ratings, and Charts

XPEV – Investors looking to buy growth stocks can consider buying companies within the electric vehicle industry. This nascent but highly disruptive industry is part of a rapidly expanding market. Today I’ll analyze XPeng (XPEV) and Fisker (FSR) to determine which stock is currently a better buy.

Aditya RaghunathBy Aditya Raghunath

Jun 30, 2021


The spectacular rally that the electric vehicle (EV) industry in 2020 has slowed down in 2021 but is still going strong.  This is evident in the performance of the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV), which was up about 60% in 2020, and has gained 18% in the first half of 2021.

The shift towards clean energy solutions, as well as infrastructure and subsidy incentives from federal governments, is bound to support exponential growth in the EV space for the foreseeable future.

In this article, I’m going to take a look at XPeng (XPEV) and Fisker (FSR).  These two EV stocks are less well-known than Tesla (TSLA) and NIO (NIO) but are both multi-billion dollar companies making strides within the industry.

XPeng continues to impress investors

Xpeng is a China-based EV manufacturer valued at a market cap of $35.6 billion, The company designs, develops, and markets EVs in China. It offers SUVs under the G3 brand while its four-door sports sedan vehicle is sold under the P7 brand.

Additionally, XPeng also provides sales contracts, maintenance, vehicle leasing, supercharging, and ride-hailing services, thereby diversifying its revenue base.

In Q1 of 2021, Xpeng’s vehicle deliveries were up close to 500% year over year at 13,340 units. The company’s sales rose 616% year over year to $450.4 million in the quarter while revenue was up 3.5% on a sequential basis. Vehicle sales rose 655% to $429 million, accounting for 95% of revenue.

Investors can expect this momentum to continue in the upcoming quarters as well. In April, XPeng’s deliveries rose 285% to 5,147 units while in May it was up 483% at 5,686 units, and the company is on track to deliver between 15,500 and 16,000 vehicles in Q2, allowing it to generate between 3.4 billion CNY ($526 million) and 3.5 billion CNY ($542 million) as previously forecasted.

Analysts tracking XPeng expect sales to rise by 150.5% to $2.28 billion in 2021 and by 89.9% to $4.42 billion in 2022. It will allow the company to narrow its losses from $1.23 per share in 2020 to $0.48 per share in 2022.

XPeng stock is currently trading at a forward price to 2022 sales multiple of 8x which is not too steep given its stellar growth estimates and improving profit margins. The shares of this EV giant have more than doubled since it went public in Q3 of 2020 but are also trading 21% below record highs giving investors an opportunity to buy the dip.

Fisker has massive upside potential

Valued at a market cap of $5.7 billion, Fisker is also an EV manufacturer. However, unlike XPeng it does not generate sales and is pre-revenue. Fisker ended the March quarter with $985 million in cash and increased its operating expense guidance by an additional $30 million in 2021.

The EV company has confirmed it has 16,000 pre-orders and half of these reservations are outside its SUV segment providing Fisker with a larger addressable market than initial estimates.

Last month, Fisker disclosed its partnership with Foxconn to accelerate the development of the PEAR (Personal Electric Automotive Revolution) project and develop a breakthrough electric vehicle.

Fisker said it will begin production of the Ocean SUV in Q4 of next year while production of the PEAR automobile will begin in Q4 of 2023 after the companies identify a manufacturing unit in the U.S.

The final verdict

In my opinion, right now there’s too much uncertainty surrounding FSR. FSR investors are betting on the company’s management team to deliver on their promises and production deadlines. Therefore, because of FSR’s lack of sales and earnings visibility, I believe XPEV is the better EV stock to invest in in 2021.  Currently, XPEV is delivering thousands of cars to customers and is growing at an impressive rate.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks for 2021

Stock Market Outlook for 2nd Half of 2021

5 Ways to Beat the S&P 500

XPEV shares fell $0.14 (-0.32%) in after-hours trading Wednesday. Year-to-date, XPEV has gained 3.71%, versus a 15.24% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Aditya Raghunath


Aditya Raghunath is a financial journalist who writes about business, public equities, and personal finance. His work has been published on several digital platforms in the U.S. and Canada, including The Motley Fool, Finscreener, and Market Realist. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
XPEVGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
FSRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks Set to Soar in the Second Half of 2021

With the first half of 2021 almost in the books, it’s time to consider what stocks to hold for the second half. Vale (VALE), ArcelorMittal (MT), and Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) are poised to see their shares rise in the weeks ahead.
Jun 28, 2021 | 9:49am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Reasons That Tesla Could be a Great Short in the Second Half of 2021

Tesla (TSLA) was one of the best performers in 2020. In 2020, the stock has mostly been range-bound. However, the stock remains quite overvalued and there are indications that it could fall back to Earth in the coming months.
Jun 29, 2021 | 11:56am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Will Bullish Momentum Drive the Stock Market Higher in July?

The major market indexes continue to hit new closing highs as new catalysts are moving the market forward. While the overall market was mixed in May, bullish momentum has driven stocks higher as we hit the mid-year point. Both the S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq ended yesterday at fresh record highs as investors remain positive regarding the bipartisan infrastructure proposal and assurances from the Fed that rates will stay low for the time being. I will dig deeper into what that means for the markets. But first, let's recap the past week. Read on below…
Jun 29, 2021 | 3:41pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 'Strong Buy' Retail Stocks to Own This Summer

With the market breaking out to new highs, it's a good time to rebalance our portfolios. Investors should have exposure to retail due to improving conditions and low valuations. We can use the POWR Ratings to identify ‘Strong Buy’ rated stocks such as Best Buy (BBY), Big Five Sporting Goods (BGFV), and Foot Locker (FL)
Jun 28, 2021 | 12:49pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Will Bullish Momentum Drive the Stock Market Higher in July?

The major market indexes continue to hit new closing highs as new catalysts are moving the market forward. While the overall market was mixed in May, bullish momentum has driven stocks higher as we hit the mid-year point. Both the S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq ended yesterday at fresh record highs as investors remain positive regarding the bipartisan infrastructure proposal and assurances from the Fed that rates will stay low for the time being. I will dig deeper into what that means for the markets. But first, let's recap the past week. Read on below…
Jun 29, 2021 | 3:41pm

Read More Stories

More XPeng Inc. ADR (XPEV) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All XPEV News