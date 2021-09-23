Is Zillow Setting Up for a Big Move?

: Z | Zillow Group Inc. Cl C News, Ratings, and Charts

Z – Zillow Group Inc. (Z) has been trending in a sideways range over the past few weeks where it has formed a resistance line and a level of support. The stock is expected to break through either level at some point. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trading opportunity.

Christian TharpBy Christian Tharp

Sep 23, 2021


Zillow Group Inc. (Z) is an Internet-based real estate company that has historically focused on deriving ad revenue from third-party brokers on online marketplaces such as Zillow.com, Trulia, and HotPads. More recently it has shifted its focus to iBuying via the Zillow Offers platform.

The company is benefiting from strong momentum in the IMT and Mortgage segments. It is also positioned to gain from increased demand in residential real estate. This demand should drive performance in the Homes segment in the years ahead.

Z had $4.6 billion cash as of the end of the most recent quarter, compared with only $1.3 billion in short-term debt. The company also has a low debt-to-equity ratio of 0.5. Sales have grown an average of 49.4% per year over the past three years and are expected to rise 205.5% year over year in the current quarter,

However, the stock appears overvalued with a trailing P/E of 143.49 and a forward P/E of 63.69. Z has been showing bearish momentum since mid-February as shown in the chart below.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of Z below with added notations:

Chart of Z provided by TradingView

Z has been trending lower since February and has now fallen into a sideways trading range over the past several weeks. The range’s resistance is at $100 (red), while the support level is at $90 (green).

Click Here to Read the Greatest Trading Book Ever Written

Z is currently in the middle of the range, but at some point, the stock will have to break out of it, one way or the other.  The possible long position in the stock would be on a breakout above $100. The ideal short opportunity would be on a break below $90.

Want to Discover More Great Trades?

What is better than finding the 1 attractive stock in this article?

Discovering 5 timely trades…like the ones in this new special report. Click below to claim your free copy now!

5 Stocks Ready to BREAKOUT!

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

2022 Stock Market Outlook

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

5 Stocks Ready to BREAKOUT!

Z shares were trading at $94.32 per share on Thursday morning, down $0.17 (-0.18%). Year-to-date, Z has declined -27.33%, versus a 19.46% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp


I am an expert stock market coach having helped over 4000 beginner and advanced traders & investors from around the world take control of their financial futures. I also write stock market related articles for the Adam Mesh Trading Group and Yolo Publishing. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
ZGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Investor Alert: Keep Calm and Carry On

The stock market (SPY) took a scary turn on Monday as news of Evergrande culminated in a worldwide sell off. Now with a little time and perspective investors see this was more smoke than actual fire creating a buy the dip event. Why did this happen? And where do stocks head next? Read on for those answers and more below...
Sep 23, 2021 | 9:59am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2022 Stock Market Outlook

The stock market (SPY) has continued on a bullish path in 2021. Will that continue in 2022? And what could happen to awaken the bear market from hibernation? 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister explores this and more in this early edition of his 2022 Stock Market Outlook. Read on for full details below...
Sep 16, 2021 | 11:20am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Cheap Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now

Healthcare stocks saw renewed interest due to the onset of the pandemic, but It’s not only COVID that is driving returns. The Baby Boomer generation is getting older, which is resulting in increased demand for healthcare products and services. That’s why investors should consider adding undervalued healthcare stocks such as Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD), Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS), and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) to their portfolio.
Sep 23, 2021 | 10:54am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Value Stocks to Buy While You Still Can

After outperforming from last fall into the spring, value stocks have been overtaken by growth stocks, but that is expected to change as the economic recovery continues. So, now is the time to start putting your money to work in undervalued companies that offer the potential for strong returns such as Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD), HP Inc. (HPQ), and CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI).
Sep 21, 2021 | 6:48pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Cheap Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now

Healthcare stocks saw renewed interest due to the onset of the pandemic, but It’s not only COVID that is driving returns. The Baby Boomer generation is getting older, which is resulting in increased demand for healthcare products and services. That’s why investors should consider adding undervalued healthcare stocks such as Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD), Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS), and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) to their portfolio.
Sep 23, 2021 | 10:54am

Read More Stories

More Zillow Group Inc. Cl C (Z) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All Z News