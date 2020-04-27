Trade of the Week: Zoom

ZM – Don't be left out on huge winners from the stay-at-home revolution like: ZM.

By Jay Soloff
Apr 27, 2020

Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

One of the primary beneficiaries to the stay-at-home revolution brought on by COVID-19 is the video communication industry. In particular, Zoom Video Communication (ZM) has been on a tear in recent weeks as more and more people use the product for meetings, discussions, and chats. ZM was trading at new highs when Facebook (FB) announced it would be offering a competing product.

On the news, ZM stock dropped sharply while FB shares moved higher. If you want to take a downside position in ZM, you may want to consider put spreads because single puts are expensive.

Video Link: https://youtu.be/VjYDndMIM8A

ZM shares fell $0.35 (-0.21%) in after-hours trading Monday. Year-to-date, ZM has gained 141.92%, versus a -10.29% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Jay Soloff


Jay is the lead Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. He is the editor of Options Floor Trader PRO, an investment advisory bringing you professional options trading strategies. Jay was formerly a professional options market maker on the floor of the CBOE and has been trading options for over two decades. More...


: ZM | Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

