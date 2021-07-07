Curaleaf vs. Jushi: Which Cannabis Stock is a Better Buy?

CURLF – The recent wave of cannabis legalization in states across the U.S. provides investors an opportunity to buy growth stocks such as Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF) and Jushi (OTC: JUSHF) at an attractive valuation. While both these pot stocks offer significant upside potential, which is a better addition to your portfolio today?.

Aditya Raghunath

Jul 7, 2021


Cannabis stocks in the U.S. have delivered outsized gains to investors over the last few years. These companies are part of a rapidly expanding addressable market due to the recent wave of legalization in the country. As several states have legalized marijuana for medical and recreational use, cannabis stocks including Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF) and Jushi Holdings (OTC: JUSHF) have managed to grow top-line and improve profit margins at a stellar rate.

Further, there is optimism that the government will decriminalize or even legalize marijuana use for recreational purposes at the federal level in the next few years, which would likely send pot stocks to record highs in the process.

Keeping these factors in mind, let’s see whether Curaleaf or Jushi Holdings is a better cannabis to bet on right now.

Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings is one of the largest marijuana companies in the world, in terms of revenue. It has managed to increase sales from $19.3 million in 2017 to $626.63 million in 2020. This has allowed the company to improve its profit margins as well. Curaleaf’s operating loss stood at $28.7 million in 2018 and it reported an operating income of $63.86 million in 2020.

Curaleaf is a multi-state operator and has established a presence in 23 states. It has over 100 dispensaries and recently announced a partnership with Rolling Stone to improve the brand positioning of its Select group of products.

In May 2021, Curaleaf disclosed the acquisition of Los Suenos which is a Colorado-based cannabis company. This deal should help Curaleaf gain traction in one of the largest marijuana markets in the U.S.

In Q1 of 2021, the company reported sales of $260 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $63 million. It remains on track to grow its revenue to $1 billion in 2021 which means the stock is trading at a forward price to sales multiple of 9.6x which is reasonable.

The cannabis heavyweight recently raised $300 million to expand into other states such as New York and New Jersey which recently legalized marijuana sales. Curaleaf is also launching medical marijuana products in Germany which is the largest market in Europe.

Jushi Holdings

Valued at a market cap of $950 million, Jushi Holdings is a much smaller player compared to Curaleaf. Jushi Holdings flies under the radar but is a quality growth stock that can crush broader market returns in 2021 and beyond.

The company has increased its sales from just $10.22 million in 2019 to $80.77 million in 2020. This spectacular growth has allowed Jushi to narrow its operating loss from $30.67 million to $8.4 million in this period.

In the first quarter of 2021, Jushi Holdings reported sales of $41.7 million, an increase of 385% year over year. The company is on track to report over $150 million in annual revenue in 2021 which means its trading at a price to 2021 sales multiple of 6.33x.

Jushi operates in seven states and is focused on productive regions with limited licenses. It has 20 dispensaries in the U.S. of which 13 are located in Pennsylvania. The company also has four dispensaries in Illinois. Jushi recently announced a $110 million acquisition of Nature Remedy that has two dispensaries in Massachusetts as well as a cultivation facility here.

The verdict

We can see that both Curaleaf and Jushi are solid bets for long-term growth investors. The two companies are rapidly expanding their presence in the U.S. and other regions while still trading at an attractive valuation. However, Jushi’s lower metrics make it a better stock to own as it has higher upside potential.

Wall Street expects Jushi Holdings stock to rise by 85% in the next 12-months. Comparatively, Curaleaf is trading at a discount of “just” 66% to consensus estimates.

CURLF shares were trading at $13.92 per share on Wednesday afternoon, up $0.12 (+0.87%). Year-to-date, CURLF has gained 16.27%, versus a 16.90% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Aditya Raghunath


Aditya Raghunath is a financial journalist who writes about business, public equities, and personal finance. His work has been published on several digital platforms in the U.S. and Canada, including The Motley Fool, Finscreener, and Market Realist. More...


3 Super-Cheap Oil & Gas Stocks to Buy for the Second Half

Vista Oil & Gas (VIST), Vaalco Energy (EGY), and Geopark (GPRK) are 3 oil & gas stocks that are trading at very cheap valuations. This means that if energy prices keep trending higher, these stocks have considerable upside.
Jul 6, 2021 | 5:21pm
3 Top Value Stocks to Buy for July

As the U.S. economic recovery gains steam, driving major stock market indexes to new highs, it is becoming progressively more difficult to find true value stocks. However, given the growth prospects of Molina Healthcare (MOH), AGCO Corporation (AGCO), and Lumber Liquidators (LL), their stocks still look undervalued at their current price levels. So, we think it could be wise to add these stocks to one’s portfolio pronto. Read on.
Jul 2, 2021 | 12:46pm
Is a Nasty Pullback for the Stock Market on the Way?

Last week, we speculated about whether the breakout attempt would succeed or fail. While, the S&P 500 (SPY) has clearly broken out and we are now 1.5% above the upper end of the range, I still have some nagging concerns. We’ve broken out in quantitative terms, but we are not seeing similar developments on a qualitative basis. Some notable examples include an increase in the number of stocks advancing, expansion in the number of stocks making new highs, and risk appetites becoming more bullish. Rather, the market’s advance seems constrained to a handful of sectors, while other parts of the market are churning sideways or in distribution. In this week’s commentary, I will discuss this topic in more detail and preview the second-half of the year. Read on below to find out more…
Jul 1, 2021 | 1:38pm
3 'Strong Buy' Retail Stocks to Own This Summer

With the market breaking out to new highs, it's a good time to rebalance our portfolios. Investors should have exposure to retail due to improving conditions and low valuations. We can use the POWR Ratings to identify ‘Strong Buy’ rated stocks such as Best Buy (BBY), Big Five Sporting Goods (BGFV), and Foot Locker (FL)
Jun 28, 2021 | 12:49pm
Is a Nasty Pullback for the Stock Market on the Way?

Last week, we speculated about whether the breakout attempt would succeed or fail. While, the S&P 500 (SPY) has clearly broken out and we are now 1.5% above the upper end of the range, I still have some nagging concerns. We’ve broken out in quantitative terms, but we are not seeing similar developments on a qualitative basis. Some notable examples include an increase in the number of stocks advancing, expansion in the number of stocks making new highs, and risk appetites becoming more bullish. Rather, the market’s advance seems constrained to a handful of sectors, while other parts of the market are churning sideways or in distribution. In this week’s commentary, I will discuss this topic in more detail and preview the second-half of the year. Read on below to find out more…
Jul 1, 2021 | 1:38pm

