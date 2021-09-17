The cannabis industry’s changing legal landscape in the United States and the growing awareness surrounding the medicinal benefits of marijuana have created a favorable backdrop for companies operating in this space. Because cannabis-based medicines are now being widely recognized as viable treatment options for people suffering from chronic pain or seizures, the industry’s sales are expected to increase this year and beyond.

The cannabis market is anticipated to reach $70.6 billion by 2028, growing at a 26.7% CAGR. With more states legalizing the use and sale of recreational marijuana, cannabis producers’ addressable market continues to grow. In addition, cannabis’ potential decriminalization at the federal level could be a massive opportunity for industry players because it would afford them access to some of the world’s largest investors.

Given this backdrop, we think fundamentally strong cannabis stocks Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (CURLF), Turalieve Cannabis Corp. (TCNNF), and Ayr Wellness Inc. (AYRWF) are well-positioned to capitalize on the industry tailwinds and gain significantly in the near term.

Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (CURLF)

CURLF in Wakefield, Mass., is a medicinal and wellness cannabis company. Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations are the company’s two operational segments. It operated 109 dispensaries, 22 cultivation sites, and 30 processing sites in 23 states as of August 25, 2021.

Last month, CURLF opened its Curaleaf Bordentown dispensary, the company’s 109th dispensary nationwide. It also launched its Select brand in New Jersey, expanding the brand’s reach to 19 states.

During the second quarter, ended June 30, 2021, CURLF’s revenue increased 165.8% year-over-year to $312.21 million. The company’s operating income increased 139.2% year-over-year to $51.89 million over this period. Its gross profit increased 127.1% year-over-year to $184.50 million, while its adjusted EBITDA grew 34.7% from the prior-year quarter to $84.37 million.

The company’s EPS is expected to grow 45.1% year-over-year to $7.95 in its fiscal year 2021. In addition, its revenue is expected to increase 29.3% in the current year. The stock has gained 58.8% in price over the past year.

Nine Wall Street analysts have provided ratings for the stock, and all have rated it Buy. Closing yesterday’s trading session at $11.5, the average analyst price target of $22.7 represents a potential 97.4% upside.

Turalieve Cannabis Corp. (TCNNF)

TCNNF operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and manufactures its products in-house and distributes them through Trulieve branded stores in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia and to patients directly via home delivery. The company had 100 dispensaries as of August 25, 2021, including 90 in Florida.