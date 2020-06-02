Chart of the Day: Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT)

NYSE: LMT | Lockheed Martin Corporation News, Ratings, and Charts

LMT – Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and service.

By Christian Tharp
Jun 2, 2020

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems and Space.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of Lockheed (NYSE: LMT) below with my added notations:

Over the past 3 months, LMT has formed a key level of resistance to watch at the $400 (red) mark. The stock looks as if it may be on its way back up to that level again, and a solid close above $400 should lead to higher prices for LMT.

The Tale of the Tape: LMT has a key level of resistance at $400. A long trade could be entered on a breakthrough of that level. However, if you are bearish on the stock, a short trade could be made on any rallies up to $400.

Before making any trading decision, decide which side of the trade you believe gives you the highest probability of success. Do you prefer the short side of the market, long side, or do you want to be in the market at all? If you haven’t thought about it, review the overall indices themselves. For example, take a look at the S&P 500. Is it trending higher or lower? Has it recently broken through a key resistance or support level? Making these decisions ahead of time will help you decide which side of the trade you believe gives you the best opportunities.

No matter what your strategy or when you decide to enter, always remember to use protective stops and you’ll be around for the next trade.  Capital preservation is always key!

Good luck!

Christian Tharp, CMT

@cmtstockcoach

Don’t forget to join our Linkedin group by clicking the link below to get free trade ideas, updates and commentary: Stock Trading & Investing for Everyone

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “BUY THE DIP” Growth Stocks for 2020

What If I Am Wrong About the Bear Market? Even stubborn bears need to contemplate why the market continues to rally above 3,000.

7 “Safe-Haven” Dividend Stocks for Turbulent Times

LMT shares were unchanged in premarket trading Tuesday. Year-to-date, LMT has gained 1.13%, versus a -4.15% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp


More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
LMTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Top Stories on StockNews.com

: CGC | Canopy Growth Corporation News, Ratings, and Charts

What is Wall St. Saying About Canopy Growth?

Last week shares of Canopy Growth (CGC) experienced a significant sell-off after reporting earnings
Jun 2, 2020 | 7:02pm
NYSE: LTM | LATAM Airlines Group S.A. News, Ratings, and Charts

Top 5 Large Cap Dividend Stocks for June 2, 2020

The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Tuesday, June 2, 2020 are LTM, UGP, CX, WU, and CPG
Jun 2, 2020 | 6:43pm
NASDAQ: FTNT | Fortinet, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Timely Strong Buy Upgrades

Yes it is true that the more recently a stock is labeled with a POWR Rating of Strong Buy, the more potent its upside potential. That is why you should look deeper into these stocks now: FTNT, PRLB, PZZA and CWH.
Jun 2, 2020 | 5:24pm
NYSE: SPY | SPDR S&P 500 News, Ratings, and Charts

Are Video Game Stocks Overbought?

Today's featured article covers the SPY and features TTWO as well as GAMR, among other mentions of video game standouts. Read to find out whether video game stocks are worth your investment.
Jun 2, 2020 | 1:45pm
NYSE: LMT | Lockheed Martin Corporation News, Ratings, and Charts

Chart of the Day: Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and service
Jun 2, 2020 | 9:18am

Read More Stories

More Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) News View All

Event/DateSymbolNews DetailStart PriceEnd PriceChangePOWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All LMT News
Page generated in 1.4945 seconds.