The coronavirus pandemic took the world of sports by storm. In just a few short months, nearly every sporting event, professional and amateur, had been cancelled, moved, or postponed because of the virus. Now, after a year of televised sports, fans are cautiously returning to the grandstands. Nascar is gearing up for full capacity. Athletes and visitors are cautiously optimistic about the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo as organizers work hard behind the scenes to ensure everyone’s safety.

All 30 major league baseball teams are busy vaccinating their players and on-field personnel and have each staged at least one vaccination event for fans. The news is especially exciting for the forward thinking Boston Red Sox franchise. The ball club owners have partnered with the maker of Airocide® air purifiers system with installations well underway at Fenway Park and JetBlue Park.

The air purifiers will be installed in all player areas, including weight rooms and both the home and visitors’ locker rooms. Additionally, they will also be installed in all luxury suites and at various points of contact where fans congregate indoors throughout an event. Through this partnership with The Red Sox, SteriLumen, a subsidiary of Applied UV Inc, (Nasdaq CM: AUVI) is playing a major role in helping the world of professional sports re-open. Post pandemic, the Red Sox recognize the longer term positive impact on player and guest health with the clean air provided by Airocide®.

“We are extremely proud to be able to partner with one of the most storied sports franchises in the country,” said Max Munn, President of Applied UV. “The Red Sox commitment to providing a safe environment for players and fans mirrors our commitment to creating a safer world during these challenging times.”

For the past 108 years, Fenway Park has been a staple in America’s pastime and one of the most beloved ballparks in Major League Baseball. Built-in 1912, Fenway Park is home to the nine-time World Series Champion Boston Red Sox. From Ted Williams to Johnny Pesky to Carl Yastrzemski — this ballpark has seen it all! A treasure of American history, this iconic park hosts over 300,000 visitors annually for tours. It provides a place where Bostonians and tourists alike can enjoy sporting events, concerts, private functions, and other large-scale events. Fenway Park has hosted over 8 million fans from all 50 states and at least 45 foreign countries.

JetBlue Park at Fenway South is a Major League Baseball ballpark. The Red Sox has been using the facility for Spring Training since 2012, and it has become one of the premier ballparks in America. With its natural grass field, state-of-the-art video board, electric scoreboard, fully stocked team store with memorabilia and apparel from all 30 MLB teams on sale, JetBlue Park is an experience unlike any other. With its many amenities, including restaurants, kids’ zone, outdoor party deck with barbecues overlooking the field, batting cages, and more, it is easy to see why this ballpark is widely considered one of the best in America.

The Airocide® bioconversion technology installed at Fenway Park and JetBlue Park is based on patented technology developed by NASA to eliminate harmful, airborne particulates such as bacteria, mold, and viruses. Airocide® infection control technology applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light (“UVC”) for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically. Moreover, FDA has issued guidance for Air Purifiers and Disinfectants that states that they may reduce the risk of viral exposure to SARS-CoV-2 by keeping aerosol concentration levels low.

With two synergetic businesses, it is no wonder that Applied UV is experiencing a surge in demand for all of its products. Sterilumen’s patent-protected technology platform for killing pathogens on surfaces and in the air is used across global market segments such as healthcare, hospitality, and schools. Meanwhile, Munn Works furnishing solutions, another subsidiary of Applied UV, provides hospitality mirrors for the world’s finest hotel brands in North America, including names like Hyatt, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Marriott, and Four Seasons.

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) is publicly-traded on the Nasdaq exchange. To learn more about Applied UV, please visit the website at www.applieduvinc.com/.

