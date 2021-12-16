How Will the Fed Rate Decision Impact Stock Market?

NYSE: SPY | SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust News, Ratings, and Charts

SPY – The Fed rate decision was hawkish on the surface but then perceived as more dovish after Chairman Powell spoke. Raise rates now but lower them later. NASDAQ stocks led the way, ripping over 2% on the day. The Dow, S&P 500 (SPY) and Russell 2000 all put in solid performances as well. The 10-year and 30-year Treasury yields did head higher, but remained well below the recent highs. Read on below to find out more….

Tim BiggamBy Tim Biggam

Dec 16, 2021


(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary published December 15th, 2021 from the POWR Options newsletter).

The NASDAQ 100 continues to be the big out-performer over the past 6 months, up nearly 25% in that time frame. The S&P 500 has gained a very respectable 19% in the past half year while the Russell 2000 is slightly negative over the same period. How long this massive out-performance can last is anyone’s guess.

Implied Volatility (IV) headed sharply lower following the Fed meeting. The VIX now stands at just under 20 and is back within the regime of volatility bounded by 16 to the downside and 22 to the upside. I expect a slow creep lower into year-end, barring any major surprises.

The POWR Options Portfolio realized two more winners-one bullish and one bearish. One rallied sharply and we closed the call position for a solid gain. The other was a nice overnight winner on the put side. That puts our closed trades four for four as far as winners go. Given the roughly $500 outlay per trade, the winners range from 20% to 40%.

Look for more new trades over the coming days as the uncertainty surrounding the Fed has passed. The drop in IV makes option prices cheaper, another benefit of waiting for the Fed meeting to conclude. Definitely will be adding a bearish put or two to balance out the three long call positions currently in the portfolio

What To Do Next?

If you’re looking for the best options trades for today’s market, you should check out our latest presentation How to Trade Options with the POWR Ratings, where we show you how you can consistently find the top options trades.

If that appeals to you, and you want to learn more about this powerful new options strategy, then click below to get access to this timely investment presentation now:

How to Trade Options with the POWR Ratings

All the Best!

Tim Biggam
Editor, POWR Options Newsletter

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

How to Trade Options with the POWR Ratings

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

SPY shares were trading at $468.52 per share on Thursday afternoon, down $2.08 (-0.44%). Year-to-date, SPY has gained 26.54%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Tim Biggam


Tim spent 13 years as Chief Options Strategist at Man Securities in Chicago, 4 years as Lead Options Strategist at ThinkorSwim and 3 years as a Market Maker for First Options in Chicago. He makes regular appearances on Bloomberg TV and is a weekly contributor to the TD Ameritrade Network "Morning Trade Live". His overriding passion is to make the complex world of options more understandable and therefore more useful to the everyday trader. Tim is the editor of the POWR Options newsletter. Learn more about Tim's background, along with links to his most recent articles. More...


: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Best Stocks of All Time!

I have been investing for 40 years. But without a doubt my 2 best trades of all times are buying Amazon (AMZN) and Booking (BKNG) back in 2001 for phenomenal gains to date. Let’s discuss what those investments had in common and how that will help us find more big winners in the years ahead. Read on...
Dec 23, 2021 | 2:17pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Meme Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in January

The meme stock frenzy powered by retail investors has dominated this year's investing world. Several WallStreetBets (WSB) stocks have risen solely based on investors’ sentiment irrespective of their fundamentals and growth prospects. So, it could be wise to avoid fundamentally weak meme stocks Snap (SNAP), Archaea Energy (LFG), and Allakos (ALLK).
Dec 27, 2021 | 4:50pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is it STILL a Bull Market?

Volatility in the stock market (SPY) s becoming as sure of a thing as death and taxes these days. Why is this happening? And what is the game plan to stay one step ahead of the market? The answers await you in this fresh market commentary below...
Dec 22, 2021 | 7:13pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Insurance Stocks Rated ‘Buy’ According to the POWR Ratings

Because the insurance industry is expected to benefit from the Fed’s now more hawkish stance, we think it could be wise to add fundamentally sound insurance stocks UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Humana (HUM), and Molina Healthcare (MOH) to one’s portfolio. They are also rated ‘Buy’ in our POWR Ratings system. Read on.
Dec 27, 2021 | 9:21am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

