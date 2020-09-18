An ascending triangle pattern has formed in Aaron’s Inc. (AAN). That means, not only is there a key resistance level in the chart but also a trendline of support.
AAN is a retailer of furniture and consumer electronics. The company retails televisions, computers, tablets, mobile phones, furniture, mattresses, washers, dryers, and refrigerators. AAN had a strong quarter driven by strong invoice and e-commerce growth, operating cost management, and solid customer payment activity.
Take a look at the 1-year chart of AAN below with added notations:
Chart of AAN provided by TradingView
While climbing a clear trendline of support (green), AAN has also formed an important level of resistance at $60 (red).
At some point, one of those lines will break and likely dictate the stock’s next, bigger move. A trader could buy AAN if/when it crosses $60, with the expectation for a breakout. Or a trader could short AAN, if/when it crosses under the trendline support, with the expectation for a breakdown.
Christian Tharp, CMT
AAN shares were trading at $56.87 per share on Friday morning, up $0.12 (+0.21%). Year-to-date, AAN has declined -0.05%, versus a 5.00% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.
About the Author: Christian Tharp, CMT
Christian is an expert stock market coach at the Adam Mesh Trading Group who has mentored more than 4,000 traders and investors. He is a professional technical analyst that is a certified Chartered Market Technician (CMT), which is a designation awarded by the CMT Association. Christian is also the author of the daily online newsletter Todays Big Stock. More...
