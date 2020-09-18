Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

An ascending triangle pattern has formed in Aaron’s Inc. (AAN). That means, not only is there a key resistance level in the chart but also a trendline of support.

AAN is a retailer of furniture and consumer electronics. The company retails televisions, computers, tablets, mobile phones, furniture, mattresses, washers, dryers, and refrigerators. AAN had a strong quarter driven by strong invoice and e-commerce growth, operating cost management, and solid customer payment activity.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of AAN below with added notations:

Chart of AAN provided by TradingView

While climbing a clear trendline of support (green), AAN has also formed an important level of resistance at $60 (red).

At some point, one of those lines will break and likely dictate the stock’s next, bigger move. A trader could buy AAN if/when it crosses $60, with the expectation for a breakout. Or a trader could short AAN, if/when it crosses under the trendline support, with the expectation for a breakdown.

Christian Tharp, CMT

AAN shares were trading at $56.87 per share on Friday morning, up $0.12 (+0.21%). Year-to-date, AAN has declined -0.05%, versus a 5.00% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Christian Tharp, CMT

Christian is an expert stock market coach at the Adam Mesh Trading Group who has mentored more than 4,000 traders and investors. He is a professional technical analyst that is a certified Chartered Market Technician (CMT), which is a designation awarded by the CMT Association. Christian is also the author of the daily online newsletter Todays Big Stock. More...

