AAXN – Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AAXN) engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through.

By Christian Tharp
Jun 15, 2020

Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of Axon (NASDAQ: AAXN) below with added notations:

AAXN had been trending higher from its October low before eventually stalling at $90 (blue), thanks to the bear market. The stock rallied back and ran into trouble at that same $90 level, once again. Now that AAXN has broken above the resistance, higher prices should continue to be expected, and $90 may very well become the new support.

The Tale of the Tape: AAXN broke its 52-week resistance of $90. The possible long position on the stock would be on a pullback down to that level with a stop placed under it. A failure to hold $90 could negate the expectations for a higher move.

Before making any trading decision, decide which side of the trade you believe gives you the highest probability of success. Do you prefer the short side of the market, long side, or do you want to be in the market at all? If you haven’t thought about it, review the overall indices themselves. For example, take a look at the S&P 500. Is it trending higher or lower? Has it recently broken through a key resistance or support level? Making these decisions ahead of time will help you decide which side of the trade you believe gives you the best opportunities.

No matter what your strategy or when you decide to enter, always remember to use protective stops and you’ll be around for the next trade.  Capital preservation is always key!

Good luck!

Christian Tharp, CMT

@cmtstockcoach

AAXN shares were trading at $95.57 per share on Monday morning, up $1.48 (+1.57%). Year-to-date, AAXN has gained 30.42%, versus a -6.14% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp


Christian is an expert stock market coach at the Adam Mesh Trading Group who has mentored more than 4,000 traders and investors. He is a professional technical analyst that is a certified Chartered Market Technician (CMT), which is a designation awarded by the CMT Association. Christian is also the author of the daily online newsletter Todays Big Stock. More...


