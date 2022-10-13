1 Stock You Will Lose Money on if You Buy It Now

NYSE: AMC | AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

AMC – AMC Entertainment (AMC) has plummeted close to 80% year-to-date and could slide further, given its weak fundamentals and poor growth prospects. Therefore, we think investors should steer clear of the stock amid the uncertain market conditions. Read on to learn more….

Pragya PandeyBy Pragya Pandey

Oct 13, 2022


AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is a well-known theatrical exhibition company. It owns, operates, or has interests in theaters in the United States and Europe.

Furthermore, AMC disclosed last month that it has entered into an equity distribution agreement under which it may sell up to 425 million AMC preferred equity units (APEs), raising about $1.7 billion. According to AMC, the proceeds will be used “primarily to repay, refinance, redeem or repurchase the company’s existing indebtedness.”

However, this may impact investor confidence because such equity units may eventually be converted to common shares, resulting in substantial dilution for existing shareholders.

In addition, Odeon Finco Plc, a unit of AMC, announced Wednesday that it would issue $400 million in senior secured five-year bonds in a private offering. The transaction proceeds with cash on hand will be utilized to repay term debts.

Shares of AMC have slumped 84.2% over the past year and 42.8% over the past month, closing its last trading session at $5.85. Furthermore, its shares are currently trading 87.3% below their 52-week high of $45.95, which it hit on November 08, 2021.

Here’s what could shape AMC’s performance in the near term:

Inadequate Financials

AMC’s revenue grew 162.3% year-over-year to $1.17 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. However, its operating costs and expenses rose 59.5% from the prior-year quarter to $1.18 billion. The company’s operating loss came in at $16.10 million, while its net loss amounted to $121.60 million.

Furthermore, its cash and cash equivalents came in at $965.20 million, compared to $1.59 billion as of December 31, 2022.

Poor Earnings Estimates

Analysts expect its EPS to decline 217% per annum over the next five years. Also, its EPS is expected to remain negative in the current and next year. In addition, AMC failed to surpass the consensus EPS estimates in two of the trailing four quarters.

Poor Profitability

AMC’s trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio of 0.37% is 24.9% lower than its industry average of 0.49%. Also, its trailing-12-month ROC, net income margin, and ROA are negative 2.2%, 21%, and 8.4%, respectively. Moreover, its gross profit margin of 10.8% is 78.7% lower than the industry average of 50.5%.

Consensus Rating and Price Target Indicate Potential Downside

Of the five Wall Street analysts that rated AMC, three rated it Sell, and two rated it Hold. The 12-month median price target of $4.37 indicates a 25.3% potential downside. The price targets range from a low of $0.50 to a high of $7.50.

POWR Ratings Reflect Bleak Outlook

AMC has an overall D rating, which equates to Sell in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight different categories. AMC has an F grade for Stability and a D for Sentiment. The stock’s beta of 1.90 justifies the Stability grade. In addition, analyst ratings and price targets are in sync with the Sentiment grade.

Of the five stocks in the F-rated Entertainment – Movies/Studios industry, AMC is ranked last.

Beyond what I’ve stated above, you can view AMC ratings for Growth, Momentum, Quality, and Value here.

Bottom Line

AMC’s shares have plummeted 62.5% over the past three months and are currently trading below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $11.91 and 15.48, respectively, indicating a downtrend. Furthermore, given AMC’s weak financials and negative profit margins, we think it could be wise to avoid the stock now.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Updated: Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

AMC shares rose $0.07 (+1.16%) in after-hours trading Thursday. Year-to-date, AMC has declined -77.79%, versus a -22.06% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Pragya Pandey


Pragya is an equity research analyst and financial journalist with a passion for investing. In college she majored in finance and is currently pursuing the CFA program and is a Level II candidate. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
AMCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Hidden Reason for Bloodier Bear Market

We all know why stocks are falling at this time. That being a toxic combination of high inflation + hawkish Fed = future recession. So with the S&P 500 (SPY) already down 25% some investors are already talking about buying this as a bottom. RUBBISH! Before you make that fatal move please read this article citing a hidden reason not enough investors are talking about. But once understood you will appreciate why the bottom may be much lower and much further out in the future. Get full details in this timely commentary below...
Oct 12, 2022 | 5:51am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Stocks to Help You Beat the Market

The recent hotter-than-expected jobs data suggests that the Federal Reserve is on track to implement another massive rate hike in its November meeting. While recession remains a strong possibility, the stock market has already begun testing its depths. Hence, it would be wise to invest in fundamentally strong stocks Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Energy Transfer (ET), Crane Holdings (CR), and J.Jill (JILL) that are well-poised to beat the market’s recent slump. Continue reading…
Oct 11, 2022 | 3:06pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Energy Stocks for Investors to 'Buy the Dip'

Energy stocks have dipped along with the rest of the market as recession fears increase. However, the longer-term supply situation continues to be concerning especially with expectations that Russia's oil production will decline due to sanctions. Thus, investors should consider buying high-quality energy stocks like Valero (VLO), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), and Suncor Energy (SU).
Oct 11, 2022 | 5:25pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Stocks That Could Help You Fund Your Retirement

The stock market is experiencing a broad sell-off due to the Fed’s hawkish rate hikes and rising recession odds. As healthcare stocks are considered safe haven amid market turbulence, we think fundamentally sound Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Pfizer (PFE), which also have a significant dividend-paying record, could be solid investments for your retirement. Keep reading…
Oct 11, 2022 | 2:07pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Energy Stocks for Investors to 'Buy the Dip'

Energy stocks have dipped along with the rest of the market as recession fears increase. However, the longer-term supply situation continues to be concerning especially with expectations that Russia's oil production will decline due to sanctions. Thus, investors should consider buying high-quality energy stocks like Valero (VLO), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), and Suncor Energy (SU).
Oct 11, 2022 | 5:25pm

Read More Stories

More AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All AMC News