Does This Entertainment Stock Deserve a Second Chance?

NYSE: AMC | AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

AMC – AMC Entertainment (AMC) has plummeted nearly 70% this year and is expected to trail further downward, given the industry’s bleak outlook and its weak fundamentals. However, will the company be able to revive itself, given its attempts to strengthen its operational capabilities? Let’s find out….

Pragya PandeyBy Pragya Pandey

Sep 29, 2022


AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is a prominent theatrical exhibition company. The company owns, operates, and has interests in theaters in the United States and worldwide. It operates over 950 theaters and 10,600 screens.

AMC has lost 79.3% over the past year and 42.7% over the past three months after Cineworld, the world’s second-largest movie theater chain, filed for bankruptcy. In addition, closing its last trading session at $7.67, AMC’s shares are currently trading 83.3% below their 52-week high of $45.95, which they hit on November 08, 2021.

Furthermore, according to a filing by AMC, it has entered into an equity distribution arrangement under which it may sell up to an additional 425 million AMC preferred equity units (APEs), raising about $1.7 billion. AMC said the proceeds will be used “primarily to repay, refinance, redeem or repurchase the company’s existing indebtedness.”

However, this could hurt investor sentiment as those equity units could eventually be converted to common shares, creating massive dilution to existing shareholders.

Here’s what could shape AMC’s performance in the near term:

Top-line Performance Does Not Translate into Bottom-line Improvement

AMC’s revenue increased 162.3% year-over-year to $1.17 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. However, the company’s operating costs and expenses rose 59.5% from the year-ago value to $1.18 billion. The company reported an operating loss of $16.10 million and a net loss of $121.60 million.

Moreover, its cash and cash equivalents came in at $965.20 million as of June 30, 2022, compared to $1.59 billion as of December 31, 2022.

Poor Profitability

AMC’s trailing-12-month gross profit margin of 10.8% is 78.7% lower than the industry average of 50.5%. Also, its trailing-12-month ROA, net income margin and ROC are negative 8.4%, 21%, and 2.2%, respectively. Moreover, its trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio of 0.37% is 24.9% lower than its industry average of 0.49%.

Poor Earnings Estimates

Street expects the company’s EPS to decline 217% per annum over the next five years. Also, its EPS is expected to remain negative in the current and next year. In addition, AMC failed to surpass the consensus EPS estimates in two of the trailing four quarters.

Consensus Rating and Price Target Indicate Potential Downside

Of the five Wall Street analysts that rated AMC, three rated it Sell, and two rated it Hold. The 12-month median price target of $5.53 indicates a 27.9% potential downside. The price targets range from a low of $0.50 to a high of $11.00.

POWR Ratings Reflect Bleak Outlook

AMC has an overall D rating, which equates to Sell in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight different categories. AMC has an F grade for Stability and a D for Sentiment. The stock’s beta of 1.78 is in sync with the Stability grade. In addition, analyst ratings and price targets are consistent with the Sentiment grade.

Of the six stocks in the F-rated Entertainment – Movies/Studios industry, AMC is ranked last.

Beyond what I’ve stated above, you can view AMC ratings for Growth, Quality, Momentum, and Value here.

Bottom Line

AMC’s shares have plunged 16.4% over the past month amid the rising uncertainties surrounding the cinema chain stocks. Furthermore, AMC’s weak financials, poor growth prospects, negative profit margins, and premium valuation are projected to keep the stock under pressure in the near term. Therefore, it could be wise to avoid the stock now.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

Bear Market Game Plan!

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

AMC shares were trading at $7.37 per share on Thursday morning, down $0.30 (-3.91%). Year-to-date, AMC has declined -72.90%, versus a -22.82% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Pragya Pandey


Pragya is an equity research analyst and financial journalist with a passion for investing. In college she majored in finance and is currently pursuing the CFA program and is a Level II candidate. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
AMCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stocks Racing to Bottom

The S&P 500 (SPY) has raced 15% lower in just a few short weeks. Sure we might see a short term bounce here or there. Unfortunately most signs still point lower. Why is that the case? How much lower could we go? And what is the best way to trade this market? 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister provides the answers in his new market outlook below...
Sep 28, 2022 | 6:17am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Stocks Under $50 Worth Snapping up Right Now

With the market volatility and odds of recession perpetually increasing with every interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, investors would be advised to load up on attractively priced stocks of businesses with robust demand and stable growth trajectory. Hence, fundamentally sound stocks Kroger (KR) and APA (APA), currently trading under $50, could be ideal investments. Keep reading…
Sep 27, 2022 | 4:27pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks You'll Want to Leave out of Your Retirement Portfolio

The stock market is experiencing wild swings amid the consecutive Federal rate hikes and deteriorating investor sentiments. Moreover, the aggressive rate hikes are raising recession concerns. Therefore, fundamentally weak stocks Uber Technologies (UBER), Workhorse Group (WKHS), and AppHarvest (APPH) might be best avoided for your retirement portfolio. Also, these stocks do not pay dividends. Read on…
Sep 27, 2022 | 12:18pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The Worst Stock to Buy During Times of High Inflation

Rent the Runway (RENT) is slated to cut its workforce by 24% in the face of declining consumer spending amid soaring prices. Its subscriber count dropped in the last quarter. The stock has lost more than 70% year-to-date. Given the stubbornly high inflation, RENT might be best avoided. Keep reading…
Sep 27, 2022 | 4:59pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks You'll Want to Leave out of Your Retirement Portfolio

The stock market is experiencing wild swings amid the consecutive Federal rate hikes and deteriorating investor sentiments. Moreover, the aggressive rate hikes are raising recession concerns. Therefore, fundamentally weak stocks Uber Technologies (UBER), Workhorse Group (WKHS), and AppHarvest (APPH) might be best avoided for your retirement portfolio. Also, these stocks do not pay dividends. Read on…
Sep 27, 2022 | 12:18pm

Read More Stories

More AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All AMC News