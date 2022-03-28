Is AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock a Buy at $20?

NYSE: AMC | AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

AMC – While the theatrical exhibition company AMC Entertainment (AMC) exhibited significant momentum last year, its shares are currently trading 72% below their 52-week high. So, is it worth betting on the stock at its current price level, given the rising competition in the streaming space? Let’s discuss.

Pragya PandeyBy Pragya Pandey

Mar 28, 2022


AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) is the world’s largest movie exhibition company, with more than 950 theaters and 10,500 screens worldwide. Its shares have soared nearly 14.6% in price over the past month. AMV is headquartered in Leawood, Kans.

However, the stock has plunged 62.6% over the past nine months and 29% over the past three months to close its last trading session at $20.24. In addition, it is currently trading 72.1% below its 52-week high of $72.62.

AMC is up against stiff competition from other direct-to-consumer streaming service providers, such as HBO Max and Peacock, whose demand skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, its lack of profitability could concern investors.

Here is what could shape AMC’s performance in the near term:

Inadequate Financials

AMC’s revenue increased 621% year-over-year to $1.17 billion for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2021. However, its operating loss came in at $60.4 million. The company reported a $134.4 million net loss, while its EPS came in at $0.26 over this period.

Poor Profitability

AMC’s 0.24% trailing-12-months asset turnover ratio is 46.5% lower than the 0.45% industry average. Also, its trailing-12-months ROA, net income margin and ROC are negative 11.7%, 50.2%, and 6%, respectively. In addition, its trailing-12-months of cash from operations stood at a negative $614.10 million, versus the $299.40 million industry average.

Consensus Rating and Price Target Indicate Potential Downside

Among the five Wall Street analysts that rated AMC, two rated it Buy. The 12-month median price target of $9.83 indicates a 51.4% potential upside. The price targets range from a low of $6.00 to a high of $16.

POWR Ratings Reflect Uncertainty

AMC has an overall D rating, which equates to Sell in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. AMC has an F grade in Stability and Sentiment. The stock’s 1.47 beta is in sync with the Stability grade. In addition, consensus price targets and ratings are consistent with the Sentiment grade.

Among the eight stocks in the F-rated Entertainment – Movies/Studios industry, AMC is ranked #7.

Beyond what I have stated above, one can view AMC’s Momentum, Growth, and Value ratings here.

Bottom Line

While AMC continues to make several strategic partnerships and operational advancements, its lack of profitability could concern investors. In addition, analysts expect its EPS to remain negative in fiscal 2022 and 2023. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to decline at the rate of 217% over the next five years. Therefore, we believe the stock is best avoided now.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

REVISED: 2022 Stock Market Outlook

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

AMC shares were trading at $23.08 per share on Monday morning, up $2.84 (+14.03%). Year-to-date, AMC has declined -15.15%, versus a -4.43% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Pragya Pandey


Pragya is an equity research analyst and financial journalist with a passion for investing. In college she majored in finance and is currently pursuing the CFA program and is a Level II candidate. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
AMCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Signs of a NEW Stock Market Bubble

Value investors are pounding the table that the stock market (SPY) is already in bubble territory not unlike 1999. Indeed they are right about the lofty valuation levels. But they are wrong that it’s time to get ready for the next bear market to emerge even with rising inflation…even with Russia/Ukraine crisis. Check out Steve Reitmeister’s game plan to ride the bubble up and then parachute out at the right time. Read on for more...
Mar 25, 2022 | 3:01am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Wildly Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks to Buy Now

Amid current market volatility that is being fueled by investors' anticipation of aggressive interest rate increases this year, rising inflation, economic sanctions on Russia in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and surging oil prices, investors are seeking investment opportunities in undervalued large-cap companies to generate relatively stable returns. Thus, we think it could be wise to invest now in cheap large-cap stocks Takeda (TAK), Biogen (BIIB), Fujitsu (FJTSY), Nissan Motor (NSANY), and Cardinal Health (CAH). Read on.
Mar 24, 2022 | 2:10pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is a Recession Coming?

More and more economists and respected market commentators are coming forward talking about fears of a looming recession. And yes, recessions and bear markets go hand in hand. Let’s discuss the odds of recession, what this means for the stock market (SPY) and how this should affect your trading strategy at this time. Read on below for more…
Mar 23, 2022 | 9:43am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Beaten-Down Financial Stocks to Scoop Up Now

The financial sector is expected to benefit from the anticipated multiple interest rate increases to combat skyrocketing inflation. With the Fed planning many more interest rate hikes this year, we think it could be wise to add fundamentally strong financial stocks Evercore (EVR), Lazard (LAZ), and Piper Sandler (PIPR) to one’s portfolio, given their promising growth prospects.
Mar 25, 2022 | 2:27pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is a Recession Coming?

More and more economists and respected market commentators are coming forward talking about fears of a looming recession. And yes, recessions and bear markets go hand in hand. Let’s discuss the odds of recession, what this means for the stock market (SPY) and how this should affect your trading strategy at this time. Read on below for more…
Mar 23, 2022 | 9:43am

Read More Stories

More AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All AMC News