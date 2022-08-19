This Meme Stock Is on a Tear. But Does That Make It a Buy?

NYSE: AMC | AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

AMC – The popular meme stock AMC Entertainment (AMC) has rallied recently, gaining more than 16% over the past month. However, will the stock be able to maintain these gains, given its bleak fundamentals? Read on to find out….

Anushka DuttaBy Anushka Dutta

Aug 19, 2022


AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theaters. It functions across several theaters and screens in the United States.

Speculative options trading is resurging among individual investors as meme stocks are once again on the rise. Although volumes are still down, investors’ risk appetites seem to be returning.

However, many market watchers have been skeptical of the rallies, as past rebounds in meme stocks have faded, particularly a run in the first half of the year that was followed by lows in broader markets.

AMC’s stock has declined 47.2% over the past year and 29.1% year-to-date. However, it is up 16.6% over the past month. The meme stock lost 9.7% intraday to close its last trading session at $19.29.

Here are the factors that could affect AMC’s performance in the near term:

Stretched Valuations

In terms of its forward EV/Sales, AMC is trading at 4.49x, 114.8% higher than the industry average of 2.09x. The stock’s forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 75.29 is 755% higher than the industry average of 8.81. In terms of its forward Price/Sales, the stock is trading at 2.30x, 69.3% higher than the industry average of 1.36x.

Negative Profit Margins

AMC’s trailing-12-month gross profit margin and EBITDA margin of 10.75% and 2.40% are 78.7% and 87.1% lower than their respective industry averages of 50.52% and 18.63%. The stock’s trailing-12-month net income margin, ROTC, and ROA of a negative 21.03%, 2.16%, and 8.33% are significantly lower than their respective industry averages of 5.51%, 3.56%, and 2.38%.

Analysts Expect Downsides

Of the four Wall Street analysts rating AMC, two have rated it Sell, and the two have rated it Hold. The 12-month median price target of $7.50 indicates a 61.1% potential downside. The price targets range from a high of $11.00 to a low of $4.00.

POWR Ratings Reflect A Bleak Outlook

AMC’s POWR Ratings reflect this bleak outlook. The stock has an overall D rating, equating to a Sell in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

AMC has a Stability grade of F in sync with its five-year monthly beta of 1.67.

AMC has a D grade for Value and Sentiment, consistent with its high valuations and Wall Street analysts’ unfavorable expectations.

In the 7-stock Entertainment – Movies/Studios industry, it is ranked last. The industry is rated F.

Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for AMC (Growth, Momentum, and Quality).

View all the top stocks in the Entertainment – Movies/Studios industry here.

Bottom Line

The resurgence in retail trading has given AMC’s stock a bounce. However, the sustainability of its gains remains under question. With Wall Street analysts expecting potential downsides in the stock, I think it might be best to avoid AMC now.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Bear Market Game Plan

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

AMC shares were trading at $17.92 per share on Friday afternoon, down $1.37 (-7.10%). Year-to-date, AMC has declined -34.12%, versus a -10.42% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Anushka Dutta


Anushka is an analyst whose interest in understanding the impact of broader economic changes on financial markets motivated her to pursue a career in investment research. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
AMCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why the Stock Market Winning Streak Ended on a Sour Note...

The 4 week winning streak for stocks ended Friday on our sour note. Not only did the S&P 500 (SPY) tumble -1.29%, but the recent market leaders endured even worse results: -2.07% for Russell 2000 and -2.01% for tech laden Nasdaq. What does this mean for stock prices in the days ahead? And are we returning to bear market conditions? That will be the focus of this week's commentary. Read on below for more…
Aug 20, 2022 | 11:33am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You for Life

Although inflation seems to be cooling down, it is far from the Fed’s target level. And the central bank is expected to continue its interest rate hikes, further slowing down the economy. In these uncertain times, dividend stocks Coca-Cola (KO), Kimberly-Clark (KMB), and Caterpillar (CAT) might be ideal investments to generate a stable stream of income. Read on…
Aug 16, 2022 | 2:53pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

#1 Investing Strategy for 2022

Investing before 2022 was easy. Just pick the hottest growth stocks and ride them higher. It kind of felt like 1999 all over again as there seemed to be no end to the gains…that was before the calendar flipped to 2022 and these stocks were crushed. In fact, famed growth investor Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation fund is down -45% on the year. This article will share with you the new strategy that is working in 2022 even in the midst of this nasty correction. Read on below for more…
Aug 19, 2022 | 2:55pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is Costco Stock Worth Its Hefty Price Tag?

Costco Wholesale (COST) is currently trading just 10.9% below its 52-week high and possesses further upside potential, according to Wall Street. The stock closed the last trading session at $545.75. However, is it worth investing in COST at this hefty price level? Let’s find out…
Aug 16, 2022 | 11:05am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

#1 Investing Strategy for 2022

Investing before 2022 was easy. Just pick the hottest growth stocks and ride them higher. It kind of felt like 1999 all over again as there seemed to be no end to the gains…that was before the calendar flipped to 2022 and these stocks were crushed. In fact, famed growth investor Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation fund is down -45% on the year. This article will share with you the new strategy that is working in 2022 even in the midst of this nasty correction. Read on below for more…
Aug 19, 2022 | 2:55pm

Read More Stories

More AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All AMC News