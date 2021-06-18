Is Amazon is Setting Up for a Big Move?

NASDAQ: AMZN | Amazon.com, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

AMZN – Amazon.com (AMZN) has been trading in a sideways range for almost a year. The stock has formed a key resistance level and a level of support. The stock is expected to either break through its resistance or fall through its support. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trade.

Christian TharpBy Christian Tharp

Jun 18, 2021


Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is a leading online retailer and one of the highest-grossing e-commerce aggregators. The company’s offerings also include Amazon Web Services’ cloud computing, storage, database, advertising services, and co-branded credit cards.

The company has been gaining on more Prime subscriptions, which were driven by the coronavirus-led spike in online orders. In addition, AMZN is seeing strong adoption of AWS through expanding its AWS services portfolio. The company is also benefiting from its devices strategy as Alexa powered Echo devices are selling well.

AMZN has a solid balance sheet with a current ratio of 1.1 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.8. Management is also highly efficient with a return on equity of 26%. In the most recent quarter, earnings soared 215% year over year and sales jumped 43.8%. Analysts forecast a 29.5% year over year rise in sales and 19.10% rise in earnings for the current quarter.

AMZN is overvalued with a trailing P/E of 66.32 and a forward P/E of 58.48. The stock has shown mixed performance since last July as shown in the chart below.

Click Here to Read the Greatest Trading Book Ever Written

Take a look at the 1-year chart of AMZN below with added notations:

  Chart of AMZN provided by TradingView

AMZN has been trading in a large, sideways range for almost a year now. While in the range, the stock has formed a key resistance at $3350 (blue), and an area of support at around $2900 (red).  AMZN looks like it’s headed back to $3350, and a break through it most likely means another big leg higher is underway.

AMZN is trading within a range. The possible long positions on the stock would be either on a pullback to $2900 or on a breakout above $3350. The ideal short opportunity would be on a break below $2900.

Want to Discover More Great Trades?

I have explored virtually every flavor of technical analysis and chart pattern known to mankind. The sad fact is that the vast majority of them don’t work at all.

That is why I recently put together this special report to help investors focus on the only 5 chart patterns that matter…the ones that lead to the most timely and profitable stock trades. Click below to get your copy now!

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

Have a good trading day!

Good luck!

Christian Tharp, CMT

@cmtstockcoach

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks for 2021

Stock Market Outlook for 2nd Half of 2021

5 Ways to Beat the S&P 500

AMZN shares fell $21.24 (-0.61%) in premarket trading Friday. Year-to-date, AMZN has gained 6.49%, versus a 12.17% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp


I am an expert stock market coach having helped over 4000 beginner and advanced traders & investors from around the world take control of their financial futures. I also write stock market related articles for the Adam Mesh Trading Group and Yolo Publishing. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
AMZNGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Should Investors Fear Inflation?

The S&P 500 (SPY) has been relatively flat this week. Covid is fading away. The economy is improving. Thus, the only investment story worthy of debate is inflation. So let that be our focus today. Read on below to find out more…
Jun 16, 2021 | 12:35pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Housing Stocks to Buy on the Dip

Housing has been one of the strongest parts of the economy over the past year. However, the sector has experienced some profit-taking over the past month, setting up a buying opportunity. 3 housing-related stocks to consider buying on the dip are Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV), Tempur Sealy International (TPX), and Industrie Natuzzi (NTZ).
Jun 16, 2021 | 4:58pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2nd Half of 2021 Stock Market Outlook

The stock market (SPY) has continued on a bullish path to start 2021. Yet it is not quite the same glorious bull run we enjoyed from the lows of last year. This market has become more volatile and with less upside potential. However, there is still plenty of money to be made if you look in the right places. That is the very nature of the new presentation I put together. So read on for more info…
Jun 11, 2021 | 7:16pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Buy These 4 Undervalued Growth Stocks Before It’s Too Late

With the global economy recovering fast, this may be the ideal time to invest in quality growth stocks that are still trading at reasonable valuations. Daimler (DDAIF), Regeneron (REGN), POSCO (PKX), and Covestro (COVTY) are examples of names that possess solid growth attributes and are trading at valuations that are lower than their peers. So, we think it could be wise to scoop up their shares before their prices rise to justified levels. Read on.
Jun 17, 2021 | 11:12am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2nd Half of 2021 Stock Market Outlook

The stock market (SPY) has continued on a bullish path to start 2021. Yet it is not quite the same glorious bull run we enjoyed from the lows of last year. This market has become more volatile and with less upside potential. However, there is still plenty of money to be made if you look in the right places. That is the very nature of the new presentation I put together. So read on for more info…
Jun 11, 2021 | 7:16pm

Read More Stories

More Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All AMZN News