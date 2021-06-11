Breakout for Amphenol in the Charts?

NYSE: APH | Amphenol Corporation News, Ratings, and Charts

APH – Amphenol Corp. (APH) has been in a sideways trading range over the past few months. If the stock breaks through its resistance level, a breakout could soon follow. Read more to learn how to profit from this trade.

Christian TharpBy Christian Tharp

Jun 11, 2021


Amphenol Corp. (APH) is a leading designer and manufacturer of electrical, electronic, and fiber-optic connectors and interconnect systems, sensors, and cable. The company sells into a broad array of industries, including the automotive, industrial, communications, military, and mobile device markets.

APH is benefiting from a stable industrial end-market and a positive military spending environment. Its efforts in developing high-speed and power products should help the firm gain customers in the IT data communications space. Plus, its growing presence in the commercial aerospace market bodes well.

The company’s balance sheet is solid with $2.4 billion in cash as of the end of the most recent quarter. This compares well with only $526 million in short-term debt. Its current ratio of 2.4 and return on equity of 23.6% are also favorable.

APH has grown earnings an average of 23.9% over the past three years, while analysts forecast 37.5% year over year earnings growth for this quarter. Its stock appears a bit overvalued based on a trailing P/E of 32.74 and a forward P/E of 29.67. The stock has shown mixed performance so far this year as shown in the chart below.

Click Here to Read the Greatest Trading Book Ever Written

Take a look at the 1-year chart of APH below with added notations:

 Chart of APH provided by TradingView

APH has been mostly trading sideways over the past few months, most recently stalling beneath the $69 level (red). That mark is also preventing the stock from hitting new 52-week highs. A solid close above that $69 level should lead to much higher prices for the stock.

APH has a 52-week resistance at $69. The possible long position on the stock would be on a breakout above that level with a stop placed under it.

Want to Discover More Great Trades?

I have explored virtually every flavor of technical analysis and chart pattern known to mankind. The sad fact is that the vast majority of them don’t work at all.

That is why I recently put together this special report to help investors focus on the only 5 chart patterns that matter…the ones that lead to the most timely and profitable stock trades. Click below to get your copy now!

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

Have a good trading day!

Good luck!

Christian Tharp, CMT

@cmtstockcoach

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks for 2021

How to Trade The NEW Stock Market Bubble?

5 Ways to Beat the S&P 500

APH shares were unchanged in premarket trading Friday. Year-to-date, APH has gained 4.65%, versus a 13.83% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp


I am an expert stock market coach having helped over 4000 beginner and advanced traders & investors from around the world take control of their financial futures. I also write stock market related articles for the Adam Mesh Trading Group and Yolo Publishing. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
APHGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is the Stock Market “Melting Up”?

The last few weeks the S&P 500 (SPY) has been beset with wild sector rotation. That is still at play. However, another trend may also be emerging that deserves some conversation. That is the notion of a market “melt up”. What is that? And what does it mean for our trading strategy? I will answer that and more in this week’s commentary. Read on below to find out more…
Jun 9, 2021 | 1:34pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Silver ETFs to Buy Before The Next Reddit-Fueled Squeeze

Silver (SLV) could be the next target of Reddit traders. Already, there are some signs that they are gaining traction such as a drop in COMEX inventories and an increase in PSLV's AUM. Find out 3 ETFs you should consider buying to take advantage of the next, potential short squeeze.
Jun 7, 2021 | 1:32pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Top Pharma Stocks to Buy This Month

Performance in pharmaceutical stocks has taken a step back after showing strong momentum through February. David Cohne believes this is temporary and is suggesting investors consider top pharma stocks such as Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO).
Jun 8, 2021 | 7:29pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Agriculture Stocks to Bet on Rising Commodity Prices

Due to improving economic conditions and inflationary concerns, global commodity prices have been soaring this year. Grains, in particular, have hit multi-year highs, which is great news for agriculture stocks such as Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) and AGCO Corporation (AGCO).
Jun 7, 2021 | 9:47am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Top Pharma Stocks to Buy This Month

Performance in pharmaceutical stocks has taken a step back after showing strong momentum through February. David Cohne believes this is temporary and is suggesting investors consider top pharma stocks such as Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO).
Jun 8, 2021 | 7:29pm

Read More Stories

More Amphenol Corporation (APH) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All APH News