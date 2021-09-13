Is a Breakdown in the Charts for Babcock & Wilcox?

NYSE: BW | Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

BW – A level of support has emerged in the chart of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW). The stock has tested this level multiple times over the past six months. If the stock falls through this level, a breakdown is expected. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trade.

Christian TharpBy Christian Tharp

Sep 13, 2021


Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW) provides advanced fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. B&W’s technologies support a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions

The company had a solid quarter where revenue rose 49.8% year over year and net income increased to $3.1 million, compared to a loss of $18.1 million in the same quarter last year. BW launched its ClimateBright platform in May with a pipeline of potential carbon capture and hydrogen combustion opportunities.

The firm had $144 million in cash as of the most recent quarter compared to only $3 million in short-term debt. Analysts expect sales to rise 33.8% for the year. However, earnings are expected to fall 95.1% in the current quarter.

The stock appears slightly overvalued with a forward P/E of 23.64. The stock was showing bullish momentum from the end of last year into March of this year, but performance has been mixed since, as shown in the chart below.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of BW below with added notations:

Chart of BW provided by TradingView

BW has tested the $6.50 level (green) as support several times over the course of the past six months. The stock has fallen back down to that support again.

 Click Here to Read the Greatest Trading Book Ever Written

A break of $6.50 could mean much lower prices for the stock.  Therefore, if the stock were to break below the support, a short position could be entered.

Want to Discover More Great Trades?

What is better than finding the 1 attractive stock in this article?

Discovering 5 timely trades…like the ones in this new special report. Click below to claim your free copy now!

5 Stocks Ready to BREAKOUT!

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks for 2021

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

Top 12 Stocks for the Rest of the Year

5 Stocks Ready to BREAKOUT!

BW shares were unchanged in premarket trading Monday. Year-to-date, BW has gained 86.61%, versus a 20.70% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp


I am an expert stock market coach having helped over 4000 beginner and advanced traders & investors from around the world take control of their financial futures. I also write stock market related articles for the Adam Mesh Trading Group and Yolo Publishing. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
BWGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Turn Low Priced Stocks into BIG Winners?

Some investors are into growth stocks...some prefer value stocks while others are into momentum, income, chart patterns, insider trading and more. But one area that most investors agree upon is the great appeal in buying low priced stocks. Like those under $10 given the potential that prices soar and you easily beat the stock market (SPY). Read on to discover our brand new strategy for selecting low priced stocks that has led to a surprising +62.88% average annual return. Get the rest below...
Sep 9, 2021 | 6:19pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How Reflation Stocks Outperform the Stock Market

Typically, stocks are divided into two broad categories – growth and value. For the current S&P 500 (SPY) environment, I don’t think that is sufficient. Instead, I believe a better way is to classify stocks into three categories – growth, value, and reflation. Reflation stocks outperform when optimism about economic growth and the economy returning to normal increase. Think of energy, materials, and travel stocks. Value stocks are comprised of industries like utilities, defense, and consumer staples that deliver steady returns and perform best when interest rates and growth expectations decline. They are the best bet in an environment of low-growth and low rates. In recent months, growth stocks have underperformed after leading in 2020. For the sake of clarity, I define them as stocks with exposure to industries that are expected to rapidly expand in the coming years (independent of the broader economy) and tend to have high multiples and are riskier in the event of a market sell-off or poor earnings results. In this week’s commentary, I want to discuss why the environment is improving for this group and the reflation stocks, plus how we will take advantage. Read on below to find out more…
Sep 9, 2021 | 3:00pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Signet: A Jewel of a Value Stock

With valuations sky high on many stocks, you might think it would be hard to find a great value stock. But that's not the case if you use our POWR Ratings service. Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) is not only trading at a low valuation, but is also growing, giving you the best of both worlds.
Sep 8, 2021 | 2:41pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Growth Stock of the Week: Integra Lifesciences

Integra Lifescience Holdings (IART) is our growth stock of the week. The company has shown an ability to consistently grow by entering new markets and raise margins. Further, the stock is quite attractive from a value perspective.
Sep 7, 2021 | 12:26pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Signet: A Jewel of a Value Stock

With valuations sky high on many stocks, you might think it would be hard to find a great value stock. But that's not the case if you use our POWR Ratings service. Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) is not only trading at a low valuation, but is also growing, giving you the best of both worlds.
Sep 8, 2021 | 2:41pm

Read More Stories

More Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All BW News