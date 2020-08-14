Chart of the Day: A Rectangle Pattern Develops in CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

NASDAQ: CRSP | CRISPR Therapeutics AG News, Ratings, and Charts

CRSP – CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP), a gene-editing company, has been bouncing back and forth in a rectangle pattern. Learn when to go short or long.

By Christian Tharp
Aug 14, 2020

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) is trading in a horizontal channel, also known as a rectangle pattern, and a significant move in the stock is expected soon.

CRSP is a gene-editing company that is engaged in the development of CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics. CRISPR/Cas9 is a technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. This technology that can repair defective genetic material has game-changing potential. The lead candidate in its pipeline is CTX001, which is an investigational ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy currently being developed for treating TDT and severe SCD.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of CRSP below with added notations:

Chart of CRSP provided by TradingView

For the past month, CRSP has been in a sideways trading range. While in the range, the stock has formed a key resistance at $97 (red), and an important level of support at $84 (green).

The possible long positions on the stock would be on a breakout above $97. The ideal short opportunity would be on a breakdown below $84.

Want to Discover More Great Trades?

I have explored virtually every flavor of technical analysis and chart pattern known to mankind. The sad fact is that the vast majority of them don’t work at all.

That is why I recently put together this presentation to help investors focus on the only 5 chart patterns that matter…the ones that lead to the most timely and profitable stock trades. Click below to learn these patterns and how to quickly find the 5 to 7 best trades today.

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

Have a good trading day!

Good luck!

Christian Tharp, CMT

@cmtstockcoach

CRSP shares were trading at $89.67 per share on Friday morning, down $2.07 (-2.26%). Year-to-date, CRSP has gained 47.23%, versus a 5.69% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp


Christian is an expert stock market coach at the Adam Mesh Trading Group who has mentored more than 4,000 traders and investors. He is a professional technical analyst that is a certified Chartered Market Technician (CMT), which is a designation awarded by the CMT Association. Christian is also the author of the daily online newsletter Todays Big Stock. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
CRSPGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Top Stories on StockNews.com

BATS: NOBL | ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF News, Ratings, and Charts

3 ETFs to Buy if You Expect a Market Reversal

Warren Buffett has a record amount of cash, and he's been publicly cautious about the stock market. In addition, his preferred valuation metric - the Wilshire 5000 to GDP is more overvalued than 2000. PSQ, SPDN, and NOBL are three ETFs to profit from a market reversal.
Aug 14, 2020 | 9:03pm
NASDAQ: AMD | Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks That Will Continue to Rally Through 2020

The market just recorded the best 100 days in nearly 90 days. Here are three stocks I believe will continue to rally through the end of the year: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), NVIDIA Corp (NVDA), and eBay (EBAY).
Aug 14, 2020 | 7:01pm
: CGC | Canopy Growth Corporation News, Ratings, and Charts

Two Cannabis Stocks With Cheap Options

Two cannabis stocks, Tilray (TLRY) and Canopy Growth (CGC), are in focus in the wake of their respective quarterly reports. Both stocks have attractive call/put volume ratios.
Aug 14, 2020 | 6:31pm
NASDAQ: AAPL | Apple Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

Buy Apple, Get a 5.5%+ Dividend, Here’s How

Closed-End Funds (CEFs) are great tool now to squeeze high payouts from high-growth stocks, like Apple (AAPL), that pay little or no dividends. I know that sounds a little off the wall, but I assure you it’s true. Better still, we get the same price upside we’d have gotten by purchasing these stocks individually. To see what I mean, consider the BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST),
Aug 14, 2020 | 6:13pm
NYSE: ENFR | Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Energy Stocks Poised to Double

For value-focused investors, at this point, the energy midstream sector looks very attractive, with stocks like: ENFR, MLPA and AMJ.
Aug 14, 2020 | 5:49pm

Read More Stories

More CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All CRSP News