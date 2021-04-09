eBay Ready to Breakout?

EBAY – An ascending triangle pattern has formed in the chart of eBay (EBAY). This is considered a bullish pattern. The stock is expected to breakout soon. Read more to learn how to profit from this trade.

Apr 9, 2021


An ascending triangle pattern has emerged in the chart of eBay Inc. (EBAY). This is a bullish pattern, which means I’m looking for a breakout.

EBAY operates a leading online eCommerce marketplace that enables consumers to purchase goods globally. eBay has more than 170mn active users. The company also operates Stubhub, Half.com, brands4friends, and a number of classifieds businesses globally.

The company is seeing strong Marketplace growth and strength in its promoted listings advertising offering. Management has undertaken growth initiatives to enhance the seller experience by offering innovative seller tools. The company’s push into mobile should drive growth going forward.

EBAY has a healthy balance sheet with $3.8 billion in cash and only $18 million in short-term debt as of the end of last year. The company is also quite profitable with a net profit margin of 52.9%.

Revenue was up 17.5% over the past year, while earnings soared 84%. The stock is also trading at a low multiple with a trailing P/E of 17.66 and a forward P/E of 15.48. The stock has shown mixed performance so far this year, but has been trending up since early March.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of EBAY below with added notations:

 

Chart of EBAY provided by TradingView

EBAY has been in rally mode for the past month or so, while climbing a trendline of support (green). The stock recently stalled at the $64 resistance (red), just as it did back in February. And an ascending triangle was formed.

A solid close above that $64 area should lead to much higher prices for EBAY. A possible long position on the stock would be on a breakout above that $64 level with a protective stop placed under it.

Have a good trading day!

Good luck!

Christian Tharp, CMT

@cmtstockcoach

EBAY shares were unchanged in premarket trading Friday. Year-to-date, EBAY has gained 24.15%, versus a 9.51% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp


I am an expert stock market coach having helped over 4000 beginner and advanced traders & investors from around the world take control of their financial futures. I also write stock market related articles for the Adam Mesh Trading Group and Yolo Publishing. More...


