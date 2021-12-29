2 Little Known Electric Vehicle Stocks with Big Upside Potential

: ELMS | Electric Last Mile, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

ELMS – Rising crude oil prices and worldwide government initiatives to reduce carbon emissions make the prospects bright for the electric vehicle (EV) industry. So, Wall Street analysts expect little-known electric vehicle stocks Electric Last Mile (ELMS) and Lightning eMotors (ZEV) to more than double in price in the near term. Therefore, we think it could be worth adding these stocks to one’s watchlist.

Nimesh JaiswalBy Nimesh Jaiswal

Dec 29, 2021


The manufacturing of electric vehicles (EVs) has slowed significantly over the past several months because of a global semiconductor chip shortage, labor issues, and supply chain disruptions. However, EVs are expected to dominate the automotive market of the future as governments worldwide implement several policies to support the industry’s growth, primarily to address climate change concerns.

Investors’ optimism in the EV space is evidenced by the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETFs’ (DRIV) 10.4% returns over the past three months. Furthermore, many semiconductor companies are ramping up their production to meet the rising demand for chips, supported by government and private investments. According to a SpendEdge report, the EV market is expected to grow at a 20.4% CAGR between 2021 – 2025.

Given this backdrop, Wall Street analysts expect little-known EV stocks Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (ELMS) and Lightning eMotors, Inc. (ZEV), to more than double in price over the next 12 months.

Click here to checkout our Electric Vehicle Industry Report for 2022

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (ELMS)

ELMS is a commercial electric vehicle solutions company that focuses on designing, engineering, manufacturing, and customizing electric last-mile delivery and utility vehicles. ELMS is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Mich.

On November 8, 2021, ELMS announced its intention to move ahead with plans to launch its  Urban Utility vehicle after its board approved production. The company sees the introduction of its Urban Utility as an opportunity to expand its target customer applications significantly.

ELMS’ total assets were  $385.98 million for the period ended September 30, 2021, compared to $25.24 million for the period ended December 31, 2020. For the quarter ending September 30, 2022, analysts expect ELMS’ EPS to increase 34.5% year-over-year. Wall Street analysts expect the stock to hit $15.33 in price in the near term, which indicates a potential 131.9% upside.

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (ZEV)

Loveland, Colo.-based ZEV designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery-electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company’s vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans for parcel and delivery, micro-transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities.

On December 13,ZEV agreed to supply battery products produced by Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited, a global leader of innovative new energy technologies. The agreement further diversifies Lightning eMotors’ battery pack options, enhancing the company’s ability to produce and deliver new vehicles at a faster pace.

ZEV’s revenues increased 65% year-over-year to $6.26 million for its fiscal third quarter, ended September 30, 2021. The company’s total assets came in at $230.62 million for the period ended September 30, 2021, compared to $24.87 million for the period ended December 31, 2020. Also, its net cash provided by financing activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, were $237.05 million, up 1,328.2% year-over-year.

Analysts expect ZEV’s revenue to be $119.69 million in its fiscal 2022, representing a 449% year-over-year increase. The company’s EPS is expected to increase 96.3% for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. Wall Street analysts expect the stock to hit $14 in the near term, which indicates a potential 112.8% upside.

Click here to checkout our Electric Vehicle Industry Report for 2022

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

How to Trade Options with the POWR Ratings

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

ELMS shares were trading at $6.27 per share on Wednesday morning, down $0.34 (-5.14%). Year-to-date, ELMS has declined -53.69%, versus a 29.32% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Nimesh Jaiswal


Nimesh Jaiswal's fervent interest in analyzing and interpreting financial data led him to a career as a financial analyst and journalist. The importance of financial statements in driving a stock’s price is the key approach that he follows while advising investors in his articles. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
ELMSGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
ZEVGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Best Stocks of All Time!

I have been investing for 40 years. But without a doubt my 2 best trades of all times are buying Amazon (AMZN) and Booking (BKNG) back in 2001 for phenomenal gains to date. Let’s discuss what those investments had in common and how that will help us find more big winners in the years ahead. Read on...
Dec 23, 2021 | 2:17pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Meme Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in January

The meme stock frenzy powered by retail investors has dominated this year's investing world. Several WallStreetBets (WSB) stocks have risen solely based on investors’ sentiment irrespective of their fundamentals and growth prospects. So, it could be wise to avoid fundamentally weak meme stocks Snap (SNAP), Archaea Energy (LFG), and Allakos (ALLK).
Dec 27, 2021 | 4:50pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is it STILL a Bull Market?

Volatility in the stock market (SPY) s becoming as sure of a thing as death and taxes these days. Why is this happening? And what is the game plan to stay one step ahead of the market? The answers await you in this fresh market commentary below...
Dec 22, 2021 | 7:13pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Insurance Stocks Rated ‘Buy’ According to the POWR Ratings

Because the insurance industry is expected to benefit from the Fed’s now more hawkish stance, we think it could be wise to add fundamentally sound insurance stocks UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Humana (HUM), and Molina Healthcare (MOH) to one’s portfolio. They are also rated ‘Buy’ in our POWR Ratings system. Read on.
Dec 27, 2021 | 9:21am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is it STILL a Bull Market?

Volatility in the stock market (SPY) s becoming as sure of a thing as death and taxes these days. Why is this happening? And what is the game plan to stay one step ahead of the market? The answers await you in this fresh market commentary below...
Dec 22, 2021 | 7:13pm

Read More Stories

More Electric Last Mile, Inc. (ELMS) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All ELMS News