Is Expeditors International Headed for a Breakdown?

NASDAQ: EXPD | Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

EXPD – A level of support has formed in the chart of Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD). If the stock falls through this level, a breakdown is expected. Read more to learn how to profit from this trade.

Christian TharpBy Christian Tharp

Sep 21, 2021


Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) is a non-asset-based third-party logistics provider, mainly focused on international freight forwarding. It employs sophisticated IT systems and contracts with airlines and steamship carriers to move customers’ freight across the globe.

The company is benefiting from an increase in airfreight revenues. Its Airfreight Services revenues increased 48% year over year in first-half of the year. The firm’s acquisition of Fleet Logistics’ Digital Platform also bodes well as it has boosted the company’s online LTL shipping platform, Koho.

EXPD has a current ratio of 2.0 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.2. This indicates that it has more than enough liquidity to handle short-term obligations and that its debt level is manageable. These figures have led to a Quality Grade of B in our POWR Ratings system.

Over the past three years, sales have grown an average of 19% per year while earnings have grown 22.9% per year. Analysts expect earnings to rise 54.5% year over year in the current quarter.

The stock appears slightly overvalued with a trailing P/E of 21.37 and a forward P/E of 22.08. The stock had shown mixed performance from late July to the middle of last week. Since then momentum has been bearish as shown in the chart below.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of EXPD below with added notations:

Chart of EXPD provided by TradingView

EXPD has had a rough three days with a decline that has brought the stock back down to its key level of $120 (green). That level has provided support multiple times, as well as resistance.  Another rally could start from current levels, but a break of $120 may mean much lower prices for the stock.

Click Here to Read the Greatest Trading Book Ever Written

If EXPD were to break below the $120 support, a short position could be entered, with a protective stop placed above the level.

Want to Discover More Great Trades?

What is better than finding the 1 attractive stock in this article?

Discovering 5 timely trades…like the ones in this new special report. Click below to claim your free copy now!

5 Stocks Ready to BREAKOUT!

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

2022 Stock Market Outlook

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

5 Stocks Ready to BREAKOUT!

EXPD shares were trading at $122.17 per share on Tuesday morning, up $0.96 (+0.79%). Year-to-date, EXPD has gained 29.05%, versus a 17.29% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp


I am an expert stock market coach having helped over 4000 beginner and advanced traders & investors from around the world take control of their financial futures. I also write stock market related articles for the Adam Mesh Trading Group and Yolo Publishing. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
EXPDGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2022 Stock Market Outlook

The stock market (SPY) has continued on a bullish path in 2021. Will that continue in 2022? And what could happen to awaken the bear market from hibernation? 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister explores this and more in this early edition of his 2022 Stock Market Outlook. Read on for full details below...
Sep 16, 2021 | 11:20am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How Recent Bearish Sentiment Will Impact the Stock Market

Last week, the S&P 500 (SPY) fell during a short trading week. Multiple factors were weighing on investor sentiment. First was September's history for being a weaker month for stock performance. In addition, the previous week's August payrolls miss seemed to linger on investors' minds due to concerns that the delta variant of COVID was slowing the rebound in the economy. The real estate sector led declines as long-term interest rates increased. Consumer staples and utility stocks performed the best. In terms of market cap, the small-cap Russell 2000 Index underperformed the market after two strong weeks of outperforming the larger benchmarks. Growth stocks also outperformed Value stocks. I’ll discuss this and more below…
Sep 16, 2021 | 6:52pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Turn Low Priced Stocks into BIG Winners?

Some investors are into growth stocks...some prefer value stocks while others are into momentum, income, chart patterns, insider trading and more. But one area that most investors agree upon is the great appeal in buying low priced stocks. Like those under $10 given the potential that prices soar and you easily beat the stock market (SPY). Read on to discover our brand new strategy for selecting low priced stocks that has led to a surprising +62.88% average annual return. Get the rest below...
Sep 9, 2021 | 6:19pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Growth Stocks You Can Buy at a Reasonable Price

Even with growth stocks falling last week, investors are still pouring money into companies with strong growth potential. When you add in a value component, you get the best of both worlds. That's why investors should consider growth at a reasonable price stocks such as Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK), ManpowerGroup (MAN), AutoNation, Inc. (AN).
Sep 13, 2021 | 5:59pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Turn Low Priced Stocks into BIG Winners?

Some investors are into growth stocks...some prefer value stocks while others are into momentum, income, chart patterns, insider trading and more. But one area that most investors agree upon is the great appeal in buying low priced stocks. Like those under $10 given the potential that prices soar and you easily beat the stock market (SPY). Read on to discover our brand new strategy for selecting low priced stocks that has led to a surprising +62.88% average annual return. Get the rest below...
Sep 9, 2021 | 6:19pm

Read More Stories

More Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All EXPD News