Chart of the Day: Facebook (FB)

NASDAQ: FB | Facebook, Inc. - News, Ratings, and Charts

FB – Facebook Inc. (FB) operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces.

By Christian Tharp
Jun 19, 2020

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

Facebook, Inc. operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online. The firm’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Oculus. 

Take a look at the 1-year chart of Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) below with added notations:

After a stellar two-month rally, FB has moved into a sideways trading range. While in the range, the stock has formed a key resistance area at $240 (red), and a $225 support level (green).  At some point the stock will have to break either $225 or the $240.

The Tale of the Tape: FB is trading within a sideways range. The possible long positions on the stock would be either on a pullback to $225 or on a breakout above $240. The ideal short opportunity would be on a break below $225.

Before making any trading decision, decide which side of the trade you believe gives you the highest probability of success. Do you prefer the short side of the market, long side, or do you want to be in the market at all? If you haven’t thought about it, review the overall indices themselves. For example, take a look at the S&P 500. Is it trending higher or lower? Has it recently broken through a key resistance or support level? Making these decisions ahead of time will help you decide which side of the trade you believe gives you the best opportunities.

No matter what your strategy or when you decide to enter, always remember to use protective stops and you’ll be around for the next trade.  Capital preservation is always key!

Good luck!

Christian Tharp, CMT

@cmtstockcoach

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Do NOT Buy This Dip! Are you prepared for the bear market’s return?

7 “Safe-Haven” Dividend Stocks for Turbulent Times

9 “BUY THE DIP” Growth Stocks for 2020

FB shares were trading at $237.55 per share on Friday morning, up $1.61 (+0.68%). Year-to-date, FB has gained 15.74%, versus a -2.12% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp


Christian is an expert stock market coach at the Adam Mesh Trading Group who has mentored more than 4,000 traders and investors. He is a professional technical analyst that is a certified Chartered Market Technician (CMT), which is a designation awarded by the CMT Association. Christian is also the author of the daily online newsletter Todays Big Stock. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
FBGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Top Stories on StockNews.com

: ACB | Aurora Cannabis Inc. Common Shares News, Ratings, and Charts

Marijuana Stocks Weekly Recap

This week in the Marijuana Weekly Recap, we report on news released from Aurora Cannabis (ACB) and HEXO (HEXO), and update readers on GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
Jun 19, 2020 | 12:30pm
: ROKU | Roku, Inc. - News, Ratings, and Charts

How To Be Up When The Market Is Down...

I break down several REAL trades that I made in ROKU, TTWO, and T so you can understand exactly how to use The Phoenix portfolio
Jun 19, 2020 | 11:19am
NASDAQ: FB | Facebook, Inc. - News, Ratings, and Charts

Chart of the Day: Facebook (FB)

Facebook Inc. (FB) operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces.
Jun 19, 2020 | 10:13am
NASDAQ: AMZN | Amazon.com, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

Which of Tech’s Big 5 Stocks are Worthy of an Investment?

Tech’s “Big 5” of Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG), Facebook (FB) and Apple (AAPL) are the darlings of the stock market
Jun 18, 2020 | 7:30pm
NYSE: PSX | Phillips 66 News, Ratings, and Charts

Top 5 Large Cap Dividend Stocks for June 18, 2020

The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Thursday, June 18, 2020 are TKC, VEDL, HTHT, HFC, and PSX
Jun 18, 2020 | 6:50pm

Read More Stories

More Facebook, Inc. - (FB) News View All

Event/DateSymbolNews DetailStart PriceEnd PriceChangePOWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All FB News