FUBO Is Down More Than 80% This Year. Should Long-Term Investors Buy the Stock Now?

: FUBO | fuboTV Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

FUBO – fuboTV (FUBO) reported disappointing first-quarter results. Moreover, analysts lowered their expectations for this stock owing to slow streaming ad-revenue growth. However, since the stock has declined more than 80% year-to-date, would it be worth adding the stock to your portfolio for long-term returns? Let’s find out…

Spandan KhandelwalBy Spandan Khandelwal

Jul 15, 2022


fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) functions as a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and worldwide. Its fuboTV platform permits customers to access content through streaming devices and on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets.

The stock has declined 84.1% year-to-date and 91.1% over the past nine months since investors have turned away from high-growth yet unprofitable companies. Despite achieving strong growth in subscribers and revenue, with North American subscriber growth of 81% year-over-year, the company experienced some pressure on adjusted contribution margin due to slower ad sales growth in a less robust advertising market than initially expected.

Analysts have lowered their FY22 estimates for FUBO stating growing competition in the vMVPD space, slower streaming ad-revenue growth, and weakening U.S. consumer spending. The stock closed its last trading session at $2.46.

Here is what could shape FUBO’s performance in the near term:

Weak Financials

For the first quarter ending March 31, 2022, FUBO’s operating loss increased 107.8% year-over-year to $135.24 million. The company’s net loss increased 100.7% from its year-ago value to $140.72 million, while its loss per share grew 50.8% from its prior-year quarter to $0.89. Its net cash used in operating activities grew 135.2% year-over-year to $126.69 million.

Poor Profitability

The trailing-12-month gross profit margin is negative 3.98% compared to the industry average of 50.74%. Moreover, the trailing-12-month net income margin, ROE, ROC, and ROA are negative at 59.61%, 65.5%, 24.88%, and 31.15%, respectively, compared to their positive industry averages.

POWR Ratings Reflect Bleak Outlook

FUBO has an overall F rating, equating to Strong Sell in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. FUBO has an F grade for Stability and Quality. The stock’s beta of 3.66 is in sync with the Stability grade. Its poor profitability is consistent with its Quality grade.

In addition, it has a D grade for Growth, which is justified given its bleak financial performance.

Among the 16 stocks in the F-rated Entertainment – Sports & Theme Parks industry, FUBO is ranked last.

Beyond what I’ve stated above, you can view FUBO ratings for Momentum, Value, and Sentiment here.

Bottom Line

FUBO has declined 90.4% over the past year. Given its weak financials and poor profitability, it could be difficult for the company to recover anytime soon. So, the stock is best avoided now.

How Does fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While FUBO has an overall POWR Rating of F, one might want to consider its industry peer, Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (EDR), which has an overall B (Buy) rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

100 Best Stocks for July

Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

FUBO shares were trading at $2.51 per share on Friday afternoon, up $0.04 (+1.62%). Year-to-date, FUBO has declined -83.83%, versus a -18.31% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Spandan Khandelwal


Spandan's is a financial journalist and investment analyst focused on the stock market. With her ability to interpret financial data, she aims to help investors evaluate the fundamentals of a company before investing. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
FUBOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
EDRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

100 Best Stocks for July

2022 has been a very difficult year for investors as the stock market (SPY) has tumbled into bear market territory. Thus, the strategies that worked so well in 2021 are getting crushed. Add inflation, inverted yield curve and hawkish Fed to the mix and you understand why the downward pressure persists. And yet some investors are making money in this market if they employ the right strategies. That is what you will find in this article detailing the 100 Best Stocks for July 2022. Get full details below...
Jul 15, 2022 | 10:34am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Strong Stocks That Have a High Chance of Beating the Market

Surging inflation, the Fed’s tighter monetary policy, and prospects of an economic downturn have caused massive sell-off in the stock market lately. Despite the ongoing market turbulence, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) and Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) possess enough fundamental strength to outperform. Read on to learn more…
Jul 13, 2022 | 8:32am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Don’t Be a Sucker…the Worst Is Still to Come

Inflation news provides more signs the worst in the stock market (SPY) is not behind us. Earnings season is providing more signs the worst is not behind us. Economic reports are providing more signs the worst is not yet behind us. The only confusion is all the silly little "suckers rallies" that pop up between the next leg lower. My advice...don't be a sucker. Read on below for this week's commentary to explain why the bear is not done mauling stocks. That will be at the heart of our discussion in this week's commentary.…
Jul 16, 2022 | 10:47am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

This 1 Energy Company Could See Some Significant Upside in the Near Term

Shares of Shell Plc (SHEL) have slumped nearly 17.8% over the past month. However, given the rising oil prices, company-wide strategic advances, and partnerships, SHEL is expected to witness significant upside in the coming months. Read on to learn more...
Jul 13, 2022 | 10:05am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Don’t Be a Sucker…the Worst Is Still to Come

Inflation news provides more signs the worst in the stock market (SPY) is not behind us. Earnings season is providing more signs the worst is not behind us. Economic reports are providing more signs the worst is not yet behind us. The only confusion is all the silly little "suckers rallies" that pop up between the next leg lower. My advice...don't be a sucker. Read on below for this week's commentary to explain why the bear is not done mauling stocks. That will be at the heart of our discussion in this week's commentary.…
Jul 16, 2022 | 10:47am

Read More Stories

More fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All FUBO News