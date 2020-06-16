Chart of the Day: GDS Holdings (GDS)

NASDAQ: GDS | GDS Holdings Limited - ADS News, Ratings, and Charts

GDS – GDS Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GDS) develops and operates data centers in China.

By Christian Tharp
Jun 16, 2020

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

GDS Holdings Ltd. develops and operates data centers in China. Its facilities are strategically located in China’s primary economic hubs where demand for high-performance data center services is concentrated. The company’s data centers have large net floor area, high power capacity, density and efficiency, and multiple redundancy across all critical systems.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of GDS (NASDAQ: GDS) below with added notations:

GDS had been trending higher for most of the past year before stalling at the $65 (green) mark. After a swift decline, the stock rallied back and ran into trouble at that same $65 level, once again. Now that GDS has broken above the resistance, higher prices should be expected, and $65 may become the new support.

The Tale of the Tape: GDS broke its 52-week resistance of $65. The possible long position on the stock would be on a pullback down to that level with a stop placed under it. A failure to hold $65 could negate the expectations for a higher move.

Before making any trading decision, decide which side of the trade you believe gives you the highest probability of success. Do you prefer the short side of the market, long side, or do you want to be in the market at all? If you haven’t thought about it, review the overall indices themselves. For example, take a look at the S&P 500. Is it trending higher or lower? Has it recently broken through a key resistance or support level? Making these decisions ahead of time will help you decide which side of the trade you believe gives you the best opportunities.

No matter what your strategy or when you decide to enter, always remember to use protective stops and you’ll be around for the next trade.  Capital preservation is always key!

Good luck!

Christian Tharp, CMT

@cmtstockcoach

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Do NOT Buy This Dip! Are you prepared for the bear market’s return?

7 “Safe-Haven” Dividend Stocks for Turbulent Times

9 “BUY THE DIP” Growth Stocks for 2020

GDS shares were trading at $69.40 per share on Tuesday morning, up $0.90 (+1.31%). Year-to-date, GDS has gained 34.55%, versus a -1.78% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp


Christian is an expert stock market coach at the Adam Mesh Trading Group who has mentored more than 4,000 traders and investors. He is a professional technical analyst that is a certified Chartered Market Technician (CMT), which is a designation awarded by the CMT Association. Christian is also the author of the daily online newsletter Todays Big Stock. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
GDSGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Top Stories on StockNews.com

: DKNG | DraftKings Inc. Cl A News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Stocks to Gamble on Sports Betting

MGM Resorts (MGM), Penn National Gaming (PENN), DraftKings (DKNG), and Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL) could have a good chance of moving upwards in the months to come
Jun 16, 2020 | 7:30pm
NYSE: LLY | Eli Lilly and Company News, Ratings, and Charts

Top 5 Large Cap Dividend Stocks for June 16, 2020

The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Tuesday, June 16, 2020 are LLY, BBBY, X, KSS, and VMC
Jun 16, 2020 | 6:43pm
: APHA | Aphria Inc. Common Shares News, Ratings, and Charts

Are Shares of Aphria a Buy at the Current Price?

For the first time since the global coronavirus pandemic began, Aphria (APHA) traded above $5 last week
Jun 16, 2020 | 5:31pm
NASDAQ: NFLX | Netflix, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Tech Stocks to Buy on Dips

Netflix (NFLX) and Fortinet (FTNT), and both look like attractive buy-the-dip candidates if we see any further weakness
Jun 16, 2020 | 2:04pm
NYSE: MGM | MGM Resorts International News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Casino Stocks to Roll the Dice On

Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS), Wynn Resorts (WYNN), MGM Resorts International (MGM), Melco Resorts (MLCO) and Eldorado Resorts (ERI) are worth keeping an eye on as gambling resumes
Jun 16, 2020 | 12:35pm

Read More Stories

More GDS Holdings Limited - ADS (GDS) News View All

Event/DateSymbolNews DetailStart PriceEnd PriceChangePOWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All GDS News