Get Ready for Globus Medical (GMED) to Surge IF This Happens

NYSE: GMED | Globus Medical, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

GMED – There is a resistance level in the chart of Globus Medical (GMED). Learn when to take advantage of a possible breakout.

By Christian Tharp, CMT
Sep 4, 2020

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

While scanning charts after yesterday’s market sell-off, I found a key resistance level in the chart of Globus Medical (GMED).

GMED is a medical device company that develops and provides healthcare products and solutions to hospitals, physicians, and surgical centers. While GMED posted disappointing sales results in the second quarter, the company saw an upward trend at the end of the quarter and into July. As the baby boomer generation gets older, they will be more prone to musculoskeletal degeneration. This bodes well for GMED’s spine business.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of GMED below with my added notations:

 

Chart of GMED provided by TradingView

Over the course of the past six months, GMED has tested the $58 area four separate times, creating a key level of resistance (red).

If/when the stock closes above $58, a long trade could be entered, with the expectation of a breakout.

Want to Discover More Great Trades?

I have explored virtually every flavor of technical analysis and chart pattern known to mankind. The sad fact is that the vast majority of them don’t work at all.

That is why I recently put together this special report to help investors focus on the only 5 chart patterns that matter…the ones that lead to the most timely and profitable stock trades. Click below to get your copy now!

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

Have a good trading day!

Good luck!

Christian Tharp, CMT

@cmtstockcoach

GMED shares were trading at $56.04 per share on Friday morning, down $0.63 (-1.11%). Year-to-date, GMED has declined -4.82%, versus a 7.94% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp, CMT


Christian is an expert stock market coach at the Adam Mesh Trading Group who has mentored more than 4,000 traders and investors. He is a professional technical analyst that is a certified Chartered Market Technician (CMT), which is a designation awarded by the CMT Association. Christian is also the author of the daily online newsletter Todays Big Stock. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
GMEDGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Will Stocks Fall into Historical September Slump?

September is typically an unkind month for the stock market (SPY). On top of that we are coming into Presidential Election season which has crushed the market in previous Septembers. Thus, for as euphoric as investors feel right now, perhaps they should consider a dose of caution at this time. Plus notes on recent AAPL & TSLA stock splits.
Sep 2, 2020 | 8:09am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Winning Stock Chart Patterns

The renewed volatility of the stock market (SPY) is a traders delight. But only if you really understand what drives stock prices and these 5 tried and true chart patterns to unlock the most timely trades.
Sep 4, 2020 | 4:33pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Growth Stocks to BUY on the Dip

After soaring for five months, the market has taken a step back the last couple days. This provides an opportunity for investors to pick up shares at a lesser price. Here are four growth stocks worth a look: Netflix (NFLX), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), LAM Research (LRCX), and Franco-Nevada (FNV).
Sep 4, 2020 | 3:01pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Silver Miners to Buy NOW

Silver has pulled back 7% following its incredible run higher that started in March. Investors should consider buying the dip. Silver miners offer the most upside, and WPM, PAAS, and SVM are the three most-attractive stocks in the sector.
Sep 4, 2020 | 1:52pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Growth Stocks to BUY on the Dip

After soaring for five months, the market has taken a step back the last couple days. This provides an opportunity for investors to pick up shares at a lesser price. Here are four growth stocks worth a look: Netflix (NFLX), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), LAM Research (LRCX), and Franco-Nevada (FNV).
Sep 4, 2020 | 3:01pm

Read More Stories

More Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All GMED News