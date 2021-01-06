Himax Technologies: A Top Tech Stock to Buy and Hold in 2021 

NASDAQ: HIMX | Himax Technologies, Inc. - American depositary shares, each of which represents two ordinary shares. News, Ratings, and Charts

HIMX – Last year, tech stocks were the standout performers. With growth expected to pick up in 2021, most expect tech to outperform. Patrick Ryan makes his case for why HIMX is an exception.

Patrick RyanBy Patrick Ryan

Jan 6, 2021


Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

Himax Technologies (HIMX) was trading at a mere $3.25 in January of 2020. Since then, the stock has more than doubled.

Understandably, many expect tech stocks to underperform in 2021 given expectations of the economy reopening and faster economic growth. This dynamic could lead to slowing revenue growth and multiple contraction.

However, HIMX is likely to be an exception given that sales tech hardware is likely to remain strong in 2021 especially with stimulus checks and pent-up demand for consumer spending.

HIMX Background

HIMX was founded exactly two decades ago. The company’s headquarters is in Tainan, Taiwan. HIMX makes semiconductors used in flat panel displays such as TVs, desktop monitors, laptop computers, and virtual reality devices. In fact, HIMX products are even used in digital cameras and automobile navigation systems. HIMX engineers are hard at work, attempting to expand the company’s offerings to include chipset solutions for LCD TVs, microdisplays, and more.

HIMX by the Numbers

HIMX is currently trading merely one dollar below its 52-week high of $8.30. The stock has a 52-week low of $1.73. Though HIMX is a tech stock, it has a fairly reasonable forward P/E ratio of 16.41. The analysts are believers in HIMX, setting an average price target of $7.75, meaning there is more than a 5% upside to go.

Though the POWR Ratings have HIMX ranked 60th of 89 stocks in the Semiconductor & Wireless Chip category, the stock has solid POWR components. HIMX has an “A” grade in the Trade Grade component along with “B” grades in the Industry Rank and Buy & Hold Grade components. HIMX had a 2020 price return of 177.82%. The stock’s six-month price return is 85.85%.

Check out the HIMX chart and you will find the stock appears to have established a trading floor at $6.50. Though the stock jumped above $8 last month, it sold off rather quickly as investors seized the opportunity to take profits off the table after a significant price increase in prior months.

The Results Investors are Looking For

Check out HIMX’s latest quarterly report and you will find plenty of good news. HIMX sales are up nearly 50% on a year-over-year basis, hitting nearly $240 million. HIMX adjusted earnings per share hit 7 cents, meaning they spiked more than 280% on a year-over-year basis. The ongoing mobile device upgrade cycle is clearly fueling HIMX’s growth and will likely continue to do so through 2021.

What’s in Store for the Future?

HIMX executives have made it clear the company will enjoy ongoing momentum in the quarter ahead. Leadership has guided a sequential sales hike of around 10%. The company’s adjusted earnings per share in the upcoming quarter will likely be around 15 cents, meaning it will have increased by more than 70% on a year-over-year basis.

The majority of HIMX’s business is cyclical as the prices of chips change based on trends within the TV and smartphone industries. However, the upcoming year appears to be a fairly strong phase for smartphones thanks to the rollout of 5G. HIMX engineers are making progress in creating chips for both virtual realities and augmented reality, both of which are likely to become uber-popular in the years ahead.

Furthermore, HIMX’s three-dimensional image-sensing technology has the potential to be a major growth driver moving forward. HIMX brass has made it clear the company’s unique designs in this space are truly groundbreaking. Add in the fact that HIMX personnel are hard at work developing chips for machine vision and investors have all the more reason to be bullish.

Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Buy. HIMX is in a position to benefit from advances in technology across the board. Instead of putting all its metaphorical eggs in one basket, HIMX leadership prudently diversified its research, development, and production. Even if HIMX chips in one of the categories listed above end up inferior to those of a competitor, the company will still have the opportunity to dominate the market in other categories. This is the type of product and industry exposure savvy investors strongly value.

Look for HIMX to gradually move toward $10 or even higher as we progress through 2021. If you already own HIMX, hold tight and enjoy the ride.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

The #1 CRITICAL Investment Lesson from 2020

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market

HIMX shares were trading at $7.30 per share on Wednesday morning, down $0.07 (-0.95%). Year-to-date, HIMX has declined -1.22%, versus a 0.45% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Patrick Ryan


Patrick Ryan has more than a dozen years of investing experience with a focus on information technology, consumer and entertainment sectors. In addition to working for StockNews, Patrick has also written for Wealth Authority and Fallon Wealth Management. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
HIMXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The 4 Best Performing Dow Jones Stocks in 2020

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) hit record highs at the end 2020, driven by investor optimism around the potential for a COVID-19-vaccine-driven economic recovery and passage of a second U.S. fiscal stimulus package. Microsoft (MSFT), Nike (NKE), Walt Disney (DIS) and Apple (AAPL) were the best performing DJIA stocks in 2020. We think these stocks are poised to keep gaining in the coming months based on their impressive revenue and earnings outlook.
Jan 5, 2021 | 12:07pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

1 CRITICAL Investing Lesson from 2020

Every year Steve Reitmeister reviews the key investing lessons learned from the past year to help improve results in the future. 2020 did offer up 1 critical lesson that most investors missed. So if you want to stay 1 step ahead of the stock market (SPY) in the future, then you owe to yourself to lock this lesson into memory. Read on for more…
Dec 30, 2020 | 12:44pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 “Buy” Rated Stocks to Buy for January

Our POWR Ratings system evaluates stocks based on numerous factors. The ratings are updated daily, which results in upgrades and downgrades. Notable stocks such as Netflix (NFLX), McDonald's Corporation (MCD), FormFactor (FORM), and Super Micro Computer (SMCI) were recently upgraded and showing bullish momentum.
Jan 5, 2021 | 10:04am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Better Buy: Riot Blockchain vs. Canaan

While Bitcoin witnessed a sell-off yesterday after hitting its all-time high the day before, cryptocurrencies have surged mightily since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Experts believe that the assets’ bull-run is far from over because the global economy is still weak, and investors continue to seek alternative assets in which they can store value amid market volatility. Riot Blockchain (RIOT) and Canaan, Inc. (CAN) — two major players in the cryptocurrency space — have garnered huge momentum and still hold plenty of upside potential. But, which of these stocks is a better buy now? Let’s find out.
Jan 5, 2021 | 10:33am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 “Buy” Rated Stocks to Buy for January

Our POWR Ratings system evaluates stocks based on numerous factors. The ratings are updated daily, which results in upgrades and downgrades. Notable stocks such as Netflix (NFLX), McDonald's Corporation (MCD), FormFactor (FORM), and Super Micro Computer (SMCI) were recently upgraded and showing bullish momentum.
Jan 5, 2021 | 10:04am

Read More Stories

More Himax Technologies, Inc. - American depositary shares, each of which represents two ordinary shares. (HIMX) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All HIMX News