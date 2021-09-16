Is Hexcel Setting Up for a Big Move?

HXL – Hexcel Corp. (HXL) has been trading in a sideways trading range over the past several weeks, where it has formed a resistance line and a level of support. At some point, the stock will have to break through either level. Once that happens a big move is expected. Read more to learn how to profit from this trade.

Sep 16, 2021


Hexcel Corp. (HXL) designs and manufactures high-performance composites, including carbon fibers, for use in commercial aerospace, defense, and other industrial markets. The company operates under two segments: composite materials and engineered products.

The company has been dealing with the implications of the COVID pandemic as it has had to reduce its workforce and cut costs. The spread of the virus caused a decline in air travel. Its commercial aerospace sales fell 24.6% in the second quarter and the company continues to deal with the pandemic’s effect in its industrial sales.

As of the most recent quarter, the company only had $115 million in cash, but it also had no short-term debt. Sales have been down an average of 16.6% a year for the past three years and are expected to fall 3% year over year in the current quarter.

The stock is also overvalued with a forward P/E of 32.68. It had been trending higher from last fall into March, but performance has been mixed ever since. This is evident in the chart below.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of HXL below with added notations:

Chart of HXL provided by TradingView

HXL has settled into a sideways trading range over the past several weeks. The range’s resistance is at $60 (red), while the support area is around $53 (green). HXL appears to be rallying back to the top of the range, and at some point the stock will have to break out of it, one way or the other.

The possible long positions in the stock would be on a breakout above $60. The ideal short opportunity would be on a break below $53.

HXL shares were trading at $59.22 per share on Thursday morning, up $0.38 (+0.65%). Year-to-date, HXL has gained 22.13%, versus a 20.13% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp


About the Author: Christian Tharp

I am an expert stock market coach having helped over 4000 beginner and advanced traders & investors from around the world take control of their financial futures. I also write stock market related articles for the Adam Mesh Trading Group and Yolo Publishing.


How the Delta Variant Peak Will Impact the Stock Market

Last week, I discussed why the typical classification system of dividing stocks into growth and value buckets was not sufficient for the current S&P 500 (SPY) environment. Instead, a more accurate system would be dividing stocks into 3 categories –growth, value, and reflation. The tricky part is that right now, reflation stocks have the most earnings growth. And, they have the cheapest valuations. This is certainly a unique development which is fitting given that we are living through a very unique period of time. In this week’s commentary, I want to discuss the changing fortunes of these various groups, when the market environment will get friendlier for small and mid caps stocks and some glimmers of optimism in the coronavirus situation. Read on below to find out more…
Sep 14, 2021 | 3:13pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Growth Stocks You Can Buy at a Reasonable Price

Even with growth stocks falling last week, investors are still pouring money into companies with strong growth potential. When you add in a value component, you get the best of both worlds. That's why investors should consider growth at a reasonable price stocks such as Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK), ManpowerGroup (MAN), AutoNation, Inc. (AN).
Sep 13, 2021 | 5:59pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

