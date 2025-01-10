3 Luxury Brand Stocks Capitalizing on Global Wealth Growth

: IDEXY | Industria de Diseno Textil S.A. ADR News, Ratings, and Charts

IDEXY – The luxury goods market is booming, fueled by rising wealth in emerging markets, younger consumer demand, and the power of influencer marketing. As a result, fundamentally robust stocks Industria de Diseño Textil (IDEXY), H & M Hennes & Mauritz (HNNMY), and Hugo Boss AG (BOSSY) are perfectly poised to ride this wave of growth. Keep reading…

Kritika SarmahBy Kritika Sarmah

Jan 10, 2025


The steady rise in global wealth has created fertile ground for the expansion of luxury brands, as affluent consumers and a growing middle-class drive demand for premium products and experiences.

We present top luxury stocks, Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (IDEXY), H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (HNNMY), and Hugo Boss AG (BOSSY), which are strategically positioned to capitalize on these trends. These stocks leverage innovative marketing strategies, influencer collaborations, and a focus on experiential luxury to meet evolving consumer expectations and sustain growth.

The global luxury goods market is witnessing remarkable expansion, driven by rising disposable incomes and the growing affluence in emerging economies. Millennials and Generation Z are leading this surge in demand by favoring contemporary, experiential luxury products that resonate with their lifestyles. Additionally, the influence of social media and influencer marketing has amplified the appeal and visibility of luxury brands among younger demographics.

The global luxury goods market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% until 2030. This growth trajectory presents a compelling investment opportunity as luxury brands continue to adapt to changing consumer preferences and expand their global footprints.

With a potential growth perspective ahead, let’s explore the Fashion & Luxury stocks in more detail:

Stock #3: Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (IDEXY)

IDEXY, also known as Inditex, is a global retail leader offering clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products under renowned brands like Zara, Pull & Bear, and Massimo Dutti. Serving fashion-conscious individuals and households worldwide, the company operates across Europe, the Americas, Asia, and beyond.

IDEXY’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 13.8% over the past three years and its net income has risen at a CAGR of 25% over the same time frame.

In the fiscal nine months ended October 31, 2024, IDEXY’s net sales increased 7% year-over-year to EUR 27.42 million ($28.25 million). Its gross profit grew 7.2% from the year-ago value to EUR16.29 million ($16.78 million). In addition, the company’s net profit attributable to the controlling company and EPS stood at EUR4.45 million ($4.58 million) and EUR1.47, up 8.5% and 8.1%, respectively from the prior-year period.

Street expects IDEXY’s revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter (ending January 31, 2025) to increase 2.7% year-over-year to $11.62 billion.

Over the past year, the stock has gained 24.8% and 5.6% over the past six months to close the last trading session at $ 26.13.

IDEXY’s POWR Ratings reflect its robust outlook. The stock has an overall rating of B, equating to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

IDEXY has an A grade for Quality and a B in Stability. It is ranked #12 out of 59 stocks in the B-rated Fashion & Luxury industry.

Beyond what we have stated above, we also have given IDEXY grades for Growth, Value, Momentum, and Sentiment. Get all the IDEXY’s ratings here.

Stock #2: H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (HNNMY)

Sweden-based HNNMY is a global fashion and lifestyle brand, offers a diverse range of clothing, accessories, footwear, beauty products, and homeware for women, men, and children. Operating under renowned brands like H&M, COS, and Monki, the company also champions sustainability through platforms like Sellpy for second-hand fashion and Looper Textile for garment recycling.

HNNMY’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 6.5% over the past three years and its net income has risen at a CAGR of 4.5% over the same time frame.

In the fiscal third quarter ended August 31, 2024, HNNMY’s net sales were SEK59.01 billion ($5.29 billion). Its operating income came in at SEK3.51 billion ($314.28 milllion). In addition, the company’s profit attributable to the shareholders of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB reached SEK2.32 billion ($207.81 million), and EPS was SEK1.44.

Analysts expect HNNMY’s revenue for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2024, to increase to $5.75 billion, respectively.

Over the past six months, the stock has plunged 18.7% to close the last trading session at $2.57.

HNNMY’s POWR Ratings reflect its robust outlook. The stock has an overall rating of A, equating to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system.

HNNMY has an A grade in Stability and Quality. It is ranked #5 in the same industry.

To access HNNMY’s Growth, Value, Momentum, and Sentiment ratings, click here.

Stock #1: Hugo Boss AG (BOSSY)

BOSSY is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany, designs and markets apparel, footwear, and accessories under its BOSS and HUGO brands. It also offers licensed products like fragrances and eyewear, distributing through stores, franchises, and online platforms globally.

On December 11, announced the launch of Eightyards, an independent corporation focused on recycling and reusing surplus materials, aligning with its sustainability goals.

BOSSY’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 19.8% over the past three years and its net income has risen at a CAGR of 66.8% over the same time frame.

BOSSY’s sales increased marginally year-over-year to EUR1.03 billion ($1.07 billion) in the fiscal third quarter that ended on September 30, 2024. Its gross profit came in at EUR619 million ($642.12 million). In addition, the company’s net income attributable to shareholders reached EUR55 million ($56.98 million) and EPS reached EUR0.79, respectively.

Street expects BOSSY’s revenue for the fiscal four quarter ending on December 31, 2024, to increase to $1.24 billion. It surpassed the consensus revenue estimates in three of the trailing four quarters.

Over the past month, the stock has gained 8.5% to close the last trading session at $9.17.

BOSSY’s POWR Ratings reflect its robust outlook. The stock has an overall rating of A, equating to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It has an A grade for Value and a B for Growth, Stability, and Quality. It tops the same industry.

Click here to see BOSSY’s ratings for Momentum and Sentiment.

What To Do Next?

Get your hands on this special report with 3 low priced companies with tremendous upside potential even in today’s volatile markets:

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

IDEXY shares were trading at $25.65 per share on Friday morning, down $0.48 (-1.84%). Year-to-date, IDEXY has gained 0.55%, versus a -1.06% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Kritika Sarmah


Her interest in risky instruments and passion for writing made Kritika an analyst and financial journalist. She earned her bachelor's degree in commerce and is currently pursuing the CFA program. With her fundamental approach, she aims to help investors identify untapped investment opportunities. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
IDEXYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
HNNMYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
BOSSYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

How Bad Will 2025 Be for Stocks?

As January goes...so goes the stock market. And right now that saying bodes poorly for the year ahead. Especially for the S&P 500 (SPY). That is why Steve Reitmeister shares 2 different paths the market could take in 2025 and how to get your portfolio on the right side of the action.
Jan 8, 2025 | 6:03am
: MSFT | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2025 and Hold Forever

Tech stocks soared in 2024, fueled by AI and cutting-edge innovations, but what’s next? As global IT spending surges and data-driven technologies reshape industries, its long-term prospects remain bright. Hence, fundamentally strong tech stocks Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), and Cisco Systems (CSCO) could be ideal buy-and-hold options for investors. Read more…
Jan 8, 2025 | 9:21pm
: JNJ | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Blue-Chip Stocks with Strong Buy Ratings from Analysts

As a wave of volatility has been re-introduced to the system, investors are flocking toward blue-chip companies for stability and long-term growth potential. Thus, one could consider adding these three fundamentally sound blue-chip stocks, AbbVie (ABBV), Merck & Co. (MRK), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), with Strong Buy ratings from analysts. Read more…
Jan 8, 2025 | 4:51pm
: RTX | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Quantum Computing Firms Pioneering the Next Tech Revolution

Quantum computing firms are transforming industries with groundbreaking advancements, a strong market presence, institutional backing, and rapid innovation, making them an attractive investment opportunity. Considering fundamentally robust quantum computing stocks like RTX Corporation (RTX), Northrop Grumman (NOC), and Nokia (NOK) could be a wise choice. Read more...
Jan 8, 2025 | 12:15pm
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

2024 Stock Market Lessons Learned

Steve Reitmeister shares his annual “Lessons Learned” edition in the hopes it improves your investing performance in the years ahead. Clearly this process works given how Steve has topped the S&P 500 (SPY) once again this year. Read on below for the full story...
Dec 31, 2024 | 6:07am

Read More Stories

More Industria de Diseno Textil S.A. ADR (IDEXY) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All IDEXY News