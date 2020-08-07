Did IIPR Report Another Stellar Quarter?

NYSE: IIPR | Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

IIPR – Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) reported Q2 earnings on Wednesday. Learn how the company performed.

By Aaron Missere
Aug 7, 2020

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) reported Q2 earnings on Wednesday. Despite a challenging environment for cannabis, IIPR clearly has been weathering the storm. The company reported revenue of $24.3 million, which was a 183% increase. Its net income for the quarter was $13 million, a 322% increase from the prior year. The company also paid a dividend of $1.06 per share on July 15. This was a 77% increase over last year’s second quarter dividend.

Shares of IIPR are currently trading up almost 10% since Wednesday.

IIPR has performed well, while other companies in the industry have struggled, due to the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, over the long term, the crisis may actually benefit IIPR as the company will be able to acquire more properties at potentially discounted valuations.

IIPR is able to provide struggling cannabis companies with capital through their acquisition and sale-leaseback agreement. Many companies have a hard time obtaining types of financing. IIPR offers firms a sale-leaseback agreement, which allows IIPR to grow its portfolio of properties.

The way a sale-leaseback agreement works is that a company such as IIPR, will first acquire a cannabis cultivation facility or processing site for cash. It will then lease the property back to the seller for a defined time frame, usually between 10 and 20 years.

The company has acquired properties at breakneck speed. It went from owning just a handful of properties a few years ago to 61 properties as of Jul 20. The properties currently boast 4.5 million square feet of rentable space that remains 99.2% leased. Although IIPR has issued more stock to raise capital to fund its recent spree of acquisitions, the company seems to be able to consistently grow its profits.

As legalization spreads across the United States, IIPR stands to benefit from new markets opening up and further acquisition targets on the horizon. This will allow the company to grow its real estate portfolio along with increasing revenues over the long term.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “BUY THE DIP” Growth Stocks for 2020

How to Trade THIS Stock Bubble?

7 “Safe-Haven” Dividend Stocks for Turbulent Times

IIPR shares were trading at $116.04 per share on Friday afternoon, up $4.87 (+4.38%). Year-to-date, IIPR has gained 56.72%, versus a 4.91% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Aaron Missere


Aaron is an experienced investor who is also the CEO of Departures Capital. His primary focus is on the cannabis industry. He also hosts a weekly show on YouTube about marijuana stocks. Learn more about Aaron’s background, along with links to his most recent articles. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
IIPRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Top Stories on StockNews.com

NASDAQ: MSFT | Microsoft Corporation News, Ratings, and Charts

Microsoft’s Plan to Enter Video Chat Would Spur Rivalry with Facebook

Microsoft is looking like the favorite to acquire all or part of the TikTok video chat service. If this happens it could spark a rivalry with Facebook.
Aug 7, 2020 | 7:30pm
NYSE: IIPR | Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

Cannabis Stock Weekly Recap

The cannabis industry was down for the week due to mixed news. Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) posted strong earnings, Aurora Cannabis (ACB) was trending downward, and GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) posted modest earnings.
Aug 7, 2020 | 6:01pm
NASDAQ: AMZN | Amazon.com, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

3 of David Tepper's Largest Holdings

David Tepper is a world renown hedge fund manager. Following top hedge fund managers can lead to fruitful returns. So here are the top holdings in Tepper's Appaloosa portfolio: Amazon.com (AMZN), Alibaba Group Holding (BABA), and Alphabet (GOOGL).
Aug 7, 2020 | 5:53pm
NYSE: SPY | SPDR S&P 500 News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Possible Directions for the Stock Market from Here

Let's have an honest assessment of where the stock market (SPY) stands now. Once in hand it is easier to appreciate these 3 most likely scenarios for stocks and recommended trading strategy to stay one step ahead of the pack.
Aug 7, 2020 | 5:50pm
NYSE: LOW | Lowe's Companies, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Stocks That Bill Ackman Loves

Bill Ackman has been in the news. So far this year, he had a public meltdown on CNBC, turned $26 million into $2.6 billion, and launched a $4 billion blank check SPAC to take a unicorn public. Find out what he loves about four of his largest holdings - Lowe's (LOW), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), and Agilent Technologies (A).
Aug 7, 2020 | 5:44pm

Read More Stories

More Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All IIPR News