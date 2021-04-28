CarMax Ready to Breakout?

NYSE: KMX | CarMax Inc News, Ratings, and Charts

KMX – A key level of resistance has formed in the chart of CarMax (KMX). If the stock breaks through this level, a breakout is expected. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trade setup.

Christian TharpBy Christian Tharp

Apr 28, 2021


A key level of resistance has emerged in CarMax’s (KMX) chart. If this level is surpassed, a breakout is expected.

KMX is one of the largest retailers of used vehicles in the United States. The company also offers customers a full range of related services such financing and the sale of extended warranties, accessories, and vehicle repair services.

The company is benefiting from an increased demand for used cars as new car manufacturing at many companies is behind schedule due to pandemic shutdowns and a worldwide chip shortage. Its omni-channel offerings have improved the customer shopping experience and should bolster revenues in the long-term.

KMX has a current ratio of 2.4, which means it has more than enough liquidity to handle short-term obligations. The company also has a respectable return on equity of 17.1%, which indicates efficiency.

In its most recent quarter, earnings per share were down slightly at 2.3% year over year. Though, revenue increased 21.4% year over year. The stock appears a bit overvalued with a forward P/E of 22.78.

KMX’s stock price has shown bullish long-term momentum, which has resulted in a Momentum Grade of A in our POWR Ratings system and is represented in the chart below.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of KMX below with added notations:

 Chart of KMX provided by TradingView

KMX has recently stalled at the same $136 resistance level (red), which is also a 52-week high, multiple times since the beginning of March. The stock fell back at the end of that month, but now seems to be making another run higher.

A solid close above that $136 mark should lead to much higher prices for the stock. The possible long position on the stock would be on a breakout above that level with a protective stop placed under it.

Want to Discover More Great Trades?

I have explored virtually every flavor of technical analysis and chart pattern known to mankind. The sad fact is that the vast majority of them don’t work at all.

That is why I recently put together this special report to help investors focus on the only 5 chart patterns that matter…the ones that lead to the most timely and profitable stock trades. Click below to get your copy now!

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

Have a good trading day!

Good luck!

Christian Tharp, CMT

@cmtstockcoach

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Top 10 Growth Stocks

How to Ride the NEW Stock Bubble?

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

9 "Must Own" Stocks for 2021

KMX shares were unchanged in premarket trading Wednesday. Year-to-date, KMX has gained 40.85%, versus a 12.10% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp


I am an expert stock market coach having helped over 4000 beginner and advanced traders & investors from around the world take control of their financial futures. I also write stock market related articles for the Adam Mesh Trading Group and Yolo Publishing. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
KMXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is the Bull Market Over???

The past year for the S&P 500 (SPY) has been as bullish as they come. And yet seemingly out of nowhere investors have become very defensive of late. Why is this? And what does it mean for the future health of this bull market? Read on below for the answers…
Apr 21, 2021 | 12:37pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The 3 Best SaaS Stocks to Buy for May

The SaaS business model is becoming the norm for the software industry. While many SaaS stocks saw huge gains in 2020, this year we need to be more selective. Which is why David Cohne is recommending Salesforce.com (CRM), Microsoft (MSFT), and Adobe (ADBE) as the top SaaS stocks for May.
Apr 27, 2021 | 7:06pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Under the Radar Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Now

The infrastructure space is expected to benefit from increasing infrastructure spending as the global economy gradually reopens. Furthermore, President Biden’s proposal to spend $2 trillion-plus to rebuild infrastructure and reshape the U.S. economy could turbo-drive drive the industry’s growth. Given this backdrop, we believe lesser-known companies in the infrastructure sector, such as Federal Signal (FSS) and Columbus McKinnon (CMCO), could deliver solid returns in the near term. Read on.
Apr 27, 2021 | 5:11pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Recently Downgraded Stocks to Avoid This Month

Greenlane Holdings (GNLN), Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE), and Summit Hotel Properties (INN) are 3 stocks recently downgraded by the POWR Ratings. Patrick Ryan explains why investors should avoid these stocks.
Apr 27, 2021 | 4:14pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Under the Radar Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Now

The infrastructure space is expected to benefit from increasing infrastructure spending as the global economy gradually reopens. Furthermore, President Biden’s proposal to spend $2 trillion-plus to rebuild infrastructure and reshape the U.S. economy could turbo-drive drive the industry’s growth. Given this backdrop, we believe lesser-known companies in the infrastructure sector, such as Federal Signal (FSS) and Columbus McKinnon (CMCO), could deliver solid returns in the near term. Read on.
Apr 27, 2021 | 5:11pm

Read More Stories

More CarMax Inc (KMX) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All KMX News