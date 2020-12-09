Rectangle Pattern Suggests a Significant Move in Las Vegas Sands Soon

NYSE: LVS | Las Vegas Sands Corp. News, Ratings, and Charts

LVS – A rectangle pattern has formed in the chart of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS). This could either lead to a breakout or breakdown. Read more to learn how to profit from this trade.

By Christian Tharp, CMT

Dec 9, 2020


Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

A rectangle pattern has formed in the chart of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS).  This means traders can expect a breakout or breakdown when the stock moves out of its sideways channel.

LVS is the world’s largest operator of fully integrated resorts, featuring casino, hotel, entertainment, food and beverage, retail, and convention center operations. The company has three properties in Las Vegas and four properties in Macau, with another one in development.

The coronavirus pandemic has put a damper on the performance of LVS. While casinos in Las Vegas and Macau are open, they are not seeing much foot traffic due to the virus. In its most recent quarter, both earnings and revenue were down year over year. LVS also suspended its dividend program.

The company had $2.4 billion in cash at the end of the most recent quarter, down from $3 billion in the previous quarter, and well below its long-term debt of 13.8 billion. The company does have a healthy 1.3 current ratio.

While sales are down an average of 21.3% over the past three years, they are expected to increase 170.6% next year. The stock does look overvalued, though, with a Price to Sales ratio of 7.5 and a Price to Book ratio of 14.

The stock has shown a mix of positive short and negative long-term momentum. This has led to a “Neutral” rating in our POWR Ratings system.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of LVS below with added notations:

  Chart of LVS provided by TradingView

Over the past several weeks, LVS has rallied up into a sideways trading range. While in the range, the stock has formed a resistance level at $60 (red), and a level of support at around $55 (green).  At some point, the stock will have to either break the $60 resistance or the $55 support.

The possible long position on the stock would be on a breakout above $60. The ideal short opportunity would be on a break below $55.

Want to Discover More Great Trades?

I have explored virtually every flavor of technical analysis and chart pattern known to mankind. The sad fact is that the vast majority of them don’t work at all.

That is why I recently put together this special report to help investors focus on the only 5 chart patterns that matter…the ones that lead to the most timely and profitable stock trades. Click below to get your copy now!

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

Have a good trading day!

Good luck!

Christian Tharpe, CMT

@cmtstockcoach

LVS shares were trading at $58.56 per share on Wednesday morning, down $0.02 (-0.03%). Year-to-date, LVS has declined -13.49%, versus a 16.89% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp, CMT


Christian is an expert stock market coach at the Adam Mesh Trading Group who has mentored more than 4,000 traders and investors. He is a professional technical analyst that is a certified Chartered Market Technician (CMT), which is a designation awarded by the CMT Association. Christian is also the author of the daily online newsletter Todays Big Stock. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
LVSGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Are Stocks Stuck at 3,700?

The S&P 500 (SPY) is finding some resistance at 3,700. Why? What happens next? And how to carve out future outperformance? The answer to this and more questions will be on tap in Steve Reitmeister’s most up to date market commentary. Read on below...
Dec 9, 2020 | 12:00pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio

A spike in the number of coronavirus infections, a low-interest environment and changing consumer behavior in the “new normal” are factors that could significantly support the performances of stocks like Uber Technologies (UBER), Weyerhaeuser Company (WY), Williams-Sonoma (WSM) and Digital Turbine (APPS) that possess solid growth attributes.
Dec 8, 2020 | 5:09pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Top 12 Picks for 2021

Discover Steve Reitmeister’s stock market (SPY) outlook for 2021 plus his trading plan to stay one step ahead of the pack. In the end Steve highlights his top 12 picks for 2021 which includes 9 stocks and 3 ETFs. Read on for more...
Dec 4, 2020 | 10:25pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

As Gold Rebounds, Look to These 3 Mining Stocks to Rally

As gold prices rebound, mining companies typically follow. They key is the find the right mining stocks for your portfolio. Three worth considering include Sibanye-Stillwater (SBSW), Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO), and Seabridge Gold (SA).
Dec 8, 2020 | 4:10pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Top 12 Picks for 2021

Discover Steve Reitmeister’s stock market (SPY) outlook for 2021 plus his trading plan to stay one step ahead of the pack. In the end Steve highlights his top 12 picks for 2021 which includes 9 stocks and 3 ETFs. Read on for more...
Dec 4, 2020 | 10:25pm

Read More Stories

More Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All LVS News