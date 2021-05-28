Shares of Moxian are Surging, Will the Rally Continue?

: MOXC | Moxian Inc News, Ratings, and Charts

MOXC – Moxian (MOXC) is an online-to-offline business that offers an online platform for SMEs in China. Its considerable price gains over the past year have made the stock attractive to many investors. But will the company be able to maintain this momentum? Read more to find out.

Aditi GangulyBy Aditi Ganguly

May 28, 2021


Moxian, Inc. (MOXC) operates as a cloud-based scheduling and networking company and social network company, integrating businesses and social media websites into one platform. Though based in Hong Kong, MOXC operates in China.

MOXC has been one of the biggest gainers over the past year. The stock has gained 2,664.1% over the past year and 1,126.8% year-to-date. Furthermore, MOXC has advanced 198.2% over the past month to close yesterday’s trading session at $11.39.

The stock successfully dodged the tech sell off earlier this month to gain in triple digits. However, given MOXC’s poor financials, its current price levels look unsustainable. In fact, the stock lost 32.4% intraday on May 27.

Click here to check out our Software Industry Report for 2021

So, here’s what we think could shape MOXC’s performance in the near term:              

Recent Developments

MOXC was scheduled to merge with Btab Group, Inc. earlier this year, according to a share exchange agreement signed on August 27, 2020. Given Btab’s multinational market presence across Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States and China, the acquisition would  have helped MOXC to develop its platform globally. The deal fell through in March, however. .

Given China’s censorship rules on social media platforms, MOXC’s growth is expected to have a glass ceiling unless it expands its operations abroad.

Poor Financials

MOXC’s trailing-12-month revenues came in at $585,981. This compares to $946,466 in annual revenues for the year ended September 29, 2020. Also, the company reported a $2.07 million operating loss over the past year. MOXC lost 13 cents per share in the trailing 12 months.

Furthermore, the company is bleeding cash from its operations. Its trailing-12-month cash outflow from operating activities stood at $1.88 million.

Trading at a Premium Valuation

In terms of trailing-12-month Price/Book ratio, MOXC is currently trading at 141.95, 3,663.5% higher than the 3.77 industry average. The company’s 467.81 trailing-12-month Price/Sales multiple is significantly higher than the 1.62 industry average.

Also, OXC’s 536.27 and 2,068.74 respective trailing-12-month EV/Sales and EV/EBITDA ratios compare with the industry averages of 1.78 and 14.29.

Unfavorable POWR Ratings

MOXC has an overall F rating, which equates to Strong Sell in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

The stock has an F grade for Quality, Value and Stability. The company’s negative ROE is in sync with the Quality grade, while its relatively high beta of 3.46 is consistent with its Stability grade. MOXC’s sky high valuation compared to its peers justifies the Value grade.

Of the 45 stocks in the D-rated Internet – Services industry, MOXC is ranked #44. In addition to the grades we’ve highlighted, one can view MOXC Ratings for Momentum, Sentiment and Growth here.

Bottom Line

MOXC’s unique business model has attracted many investors, as evident from its price gains. However, we think the company’s limited growth potential and market exposure make the stock best avoided now.

Click here to check out our Software Industry Report for 2021

MOXC shares were trading at $10.60 per share on Friday afternoon, down $6.33 (-37.39%). Year-to-date, MOXC has gained 668.12%, versus a 12.71% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Aditi Ganguly


Aditi is an experienced content developer and financial writer who is passionate about helping investors understand the do’s and don'ts of investing. She has a keen interest in the stock market and has a fundamental approach when analyzing equities. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
MOXCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Ways to Beat the S&P 500

Most individual investors underperform the stock market (SPY). Sadly 85% of mutual fund managers also come up short of the mark. So what does work? Quant investing which now makes up more than 50% of daily trading activity. However, these method seem out of reach for most investors. That is all about to change as I will show 5 ways to apply quant investing models to help you beat the market going forward. Read on for more.
May 27, 2021 | 5:55pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Popular Reddit Stocks to Liquidate Before Another Market Selloff

The stock market is expected to remain under pressure in the near term on concerns over rising inflation. Since the wallstreetbets’ short squeeze saga has now abated considerably, analysts believe three of the most heavily discussed Reddit stocks—Palantir Technologies (PLTR), DraftKings (DKNG), and Virgin Galactic (SPCE)—will witness massive corrections in the near term. So, we think it’s wise to liquidate one’s investments in them as quickly as possible. Let’s take a closer look.
May 24, 2021 | 10:43am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

When Patience Pays Off in the Stock Market

On the first day of trading in May, the S&P 500 (SPY) opened at 4,191. Today, we closed at 4,195. In fact, we’ve pretty much gone sideways since mid-April. Yes, we are still in a choppy market environment. As discussed in previous commentaries, this is not the time to be aggressive. This is a time to prioritize risk management and maintaining our financial, emotional, and mental capital. At some point, market conditions will improve, and we will start to trend higher. This is when we will get aggressive. Patience pays. Especially in markets. And especially in today’s dopamine-addicted world where any type of craving can be fulfilled with a few taps on your phone screen. In today’s commentary, I will talk about some higher-level strategy, opportunities on the horizon and updates on the market outlook. Read on below to find out more…
May 27, 2021 | 5:53pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 'Growth at a Reasonable Price' Stocks to Buy Now

'Growth at a reasonable price' (GARP) is an investing strategy which fuses the best attributes of growth and value strategies. The recent market action has created opportunities to pick up high-quality growth stocks. 3 GARP stocks that investors should consider are Synchrony Financial (SYF), PulteGroup Inc. (PHM), and Cigna Corp. (CI).
May 26, 2021 | 2:30pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

When Patience Pays Off in the Stock Market

On the first day of trading in May, the S&P 500 (SPY) opened at 4,191. Today, we closed at 4,195. In fact, we’ve pretty much gone sideways since mid-April. Yes, we are still in a choppy market environment. As discussed in previous commentaries, this is not the time to be aggressive. This is a time to prioritize risk management and maintaining our financial, emotional, and mental capital. At some point, market conditions will improve, and we will start to trend higher. This is when we will get aggressive. Patience pays. Especially in markets. And especially in today’s dopamine-addicted world where any type of craving can be fulfilled with a few taps on your phone screen. In today’s commentary, I will talk about some higher-level strategy, opportunities on the horizon and updates on the market outlook. Read on below to find out more…
May 27, 2021 | 5:53pm

Read More Stories

More Moxian Inc (MOXC) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All MOXC News