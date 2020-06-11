Motorola Solutions Inc. engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of Motorola (NYSE: MSI) below with added notations:

After hitting its peak in February, MSI has fallen into a sideways trading range. While in the range, the stock has formed a key resistance area at $160 (red), and a $124 support level (green). At some point the stock will have to break either $124 or the $160.

The Tale of the Tape: MSI is trading within a sideways range. The possible long positions on the stock would be either on a pullback to $124 or on a breakout above $160. The ideal short opportunity would be on a rally back up to $160, or on a break below $124.

Before making any trading decision, decide which side of the trade you believe gives you the highest probability of success. Do you prefer the short side of the market, long side, or do you want to be in the market at all? If you haven’t thought about it, review the overall indices themselves. For example, take a look at the S&P 500. Is it trending higher or lower? Has it recently broken through a key resistance or support level? Making these decisions ahead of time will help you decide which side of the trade you believe gives you the best opportunities.

No matter what your strategy or when you decide to enter, always remember to use protective stops and you’ll be around for the next trade. Capital preservation is always key!

Good luck!

Christian Tharp, CMT

@cmtstockcoach

MSI shares were trading at $140.89 per share on Thursday morning, down $7.34 (-4.95%). Year-to-date, MSI has declined -12.22%, versus a -2.94% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

