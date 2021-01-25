Breakout for Newborn Acquisition Corp. in the Charts?

An ascending triangle pattern has formed in the chart of Newborn Acquisition Corp. (NBAC). If the resistance level is surpassed, a breakout could occur.

Christian Tharp, CMT

Jan 25, 2021


An ascending triangle pattern has formed in the chart of Newborn Acquisition Corp. (NBAC).  This is a bullish pattern and if the resistance level is surpassed, a breakout could ensue.

NBAC operates as a blank check company or special acquisition special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). A SPAC is designed to take companies public without going through the traditional IPO process.

NBAC launched in February 2020 when it raised $50 million by selling 5 million shares at $10 each. It announced it would bring Nuvve, an EV charging company, public. Nuvve offers vehicle-to-grid solutions. In other words, when cars are plugged in and not in use, they can contribute back into the grid.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of NBAC below with my added notations:

 Chart of NBAC provided by TradingView

Over the past two months, NBAC has hit the $21.50 resistance (red) on two different occasions. In addition, the stock has been climbing a trend line of support (blue) since the beginning of December. Together, these two lines have formed an ascending triangle on NBAC. Eventually, the stock will have to break either the $21.50 resistance or the triangle support.

A long trade could be made if the triangle resistance level of $21.50 is broken.

NBAC shares fell $0.40 (-2.26%) in premarket trading Monday. Year-to-date, NBAC has gained 0.46%, versus a 2.56% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp, CMT


Christian is an expert stock market coach at the Adam Mesh Trading Group who has mentored more than 4,000 traders and investors. He is a professional technical analyst that is a certified Chartered Market Technician (CMT), which is a designation awarded by the CMT Association. Christian is also the author of the daily online newsletter Todays Big Stock. More...


