This presentation was given live this past week at the MoneyShow Virtual Expo where I spell out my 2021 stock market outlook.

First, we have to contemplate the bullish argument including the #1 reason why stocks bounced in March even as we were in the grips of a scary recession. And why that same reason still exists today to bolster stock prices into the future.

Then its time to explore the proof that the economy is rebounding better than expected. So even though still technically a recession, the direction of the economy, and the pace of improvement, point to more upside ahead.

However, before you start gushing over all the upside potential I have to discuss the bearish elements at play. Two of which are worth being on your radar right now because if they ever did come to life, then it would be wise for investors to plan on serious market downside.

Next up we need to weigh out the net effect of the bullish vs. bearish arguments to explain the likely target for the S&P 500 in the year ahead. (Spoiler Alert: It doesn’t look like tremendous gains. So those investors seeking more attractive returns are going to have to be much more selective in their stock picking in the year ahead.)

All the above culminates in my “Formula for 2021 Success” which points out the types of stocks that should do best in the year ahead. Namely that the winners from 2020 will take the back seat and a new group of stocks are ready to take the lead.

In a word, 2021 will be more about “value”. And stocks that benefit from rising rates. And most importantly, stocks that benefit from life going “Back to Normal” as the coronavirus slowly, but surely starts to fade in the rear view mirror.

This culminates in a list of 12 stocks and ETFs perfectly suited for today’s market. You can watch it now on demand by clicking the link below:

Steve Reitmeister

…but everyone calls me Reity (pronounced “Righty”)

CEO, Stock News Network and Editor, Reitmeister Total Return

SPY shares were trading at $378.72 per share on Tuesday afternoon, up $3.02 (+0.80%). Year-to-date, SPY has gained 1.29%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Steve Reitmeister

Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks. More...

