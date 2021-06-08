Omega Healthcare Investors is Setting Up for a Big Move

OHI – Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) has been trading in a sideways range for the past few months. The stocks is expected to break the resistance or the support. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trading opportunity.

Christian TharpBy Christian Tharp

Jun 8, 2021


Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) is a healthcare facility real estate investment trust that invests in the United States real estate markets. OHI’s portfolio focuses on long-term healthcare facilities. The company operates two segments, skilled nursing and senior housing, with skilled nursing contributing the majority of sales.

OHI is benefiting from an increased demand for healthcare services for an aging population. As the baby boomer generation keeps getting older, the need for nursing care will skyrocket. The company performed well over the last year, even during the pandemic, maintaining its dividend last year.

OHI has a current ratio of 3.1, which indicates it has more than enough liquidity to handle short-term debts. Plus, the company has a healthy 25% profit margin. In its most recent quarter, earnings were up 76.9% year over year, and are expected to rise 181% this year.

The stock appears a bit overvalued with a trailing P/E of 37.54, but that figure is well below the industry average. The stock has shown mixed performance over the past few months as shown in the chart below.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of OHI below with added notations:

 Chart of OHI provided by TradingView

OHI has moved into a sideways trading range over the past several months. While in the range, the stock has formed a resistance level at $39 (red), and a level of support at $35 (green), creating a rectangle pattern.

OHI is now sitting right in the middle of the range, but at some point the stock will have to either break the resistance or the support. The possible trades in OHI would be either on a breakout above $39 or a short if the stock were to break below $35.

Have a good trading day!

Good luck!

Christian Tharp, CMT

@cmtstockcoach

OHI shares were trading at $36.82 per share on Tuesday morning, down $0.74 (-1.97%). Year-to-date, OHI has gained 5.06%, versus a 13.45% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp


I am an expert stock market coach having helped over 4000 beginner and advanced traders & investors from around the world take control of their financial futures. I also write stock market related articles for the Adam Mesh Trading Group and Yolo Publishing. More...


Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

5 Ways to Beat the S&P 500

Most individual investors underperform the stock market (SPY). Sadly 85% of mutual fund managers also come up short of the mark. So what does work? Quant investing which now makes up more than 50% of daily trading activity. However, these method seem out of reach for most investors. That is all about to change as I will show 5 ways to apply quant investing models to help you beat the market going forward. Read on for more.
May 27, 2021 | 5:55pm
3 Silver ETFs to Buy Before The Next Reddit-Fueled Squeeze

Silver (SLV) could be the next target of Reddit traders. Already, there are some signs that they are gaining traction such as a drop in COMEX inventories and an increase in PSLV's AUM. Find out 3 ETFs you should consider buying to take advantage of the next, potential short squeeze.
Jun 7, 2021 | 1:32pm
2 Agriculture Stocks to Bet on Rising Commodity Prices

Due to improving economic conditions and inflationary concerns, global commodity prices have been soaring this year. Grains, in particular, have hit multi-year highs, which is great news for agriculture stocks such as Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) and AGCO Corporation (AGCO).
Jun 7, 2021 | 9:47am
