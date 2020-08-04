Chart of the Day: ON Semiconductor (ON)

NASDAQ: ON | ON Semiconductor Corporation News, Ratings, and Charts

ON – ON Semiconductor (ON) has formed resistance at $22. Learn when to hit buy.

By Christian Tharp
Aug 4, 2020

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

There is a key resistance level that has formed in the 52-week stock chart of ON Semiconductor (ON).

ON Semiconductor is a leading supplier of chips into automotive and industrial markets, with products in analog, discrete, power management, and image sensing. The company is expected to benefit from momentum in image sensors due to the growth in advanced driver-assistance systems for electric vehicles.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of ON below with added notations:

 

 Chart of ON provided by TradingView

ON formed a key level of resistance at $22 when it tested that price a second time in July, as you can see above with the red line.  A close above the $22 level should lead to higher prices for ON.

A long trade could be entered when $22 is surpassed, with the expectation of a breakout.

Keep an eye out on August 10, as ON is expected to report earnings before the market opens.

Want to Discover More Great Trades?

I have explored virtually every flavor of technical analysis and chart pattern known to mankind. The sad fact is that the vast majority of them don’t work at all.

That is why I recently put together this presentation to help investors focus on the only 5 chart patterns that matter…the ones that lead to the most timely and profitable stock trades. Click below to learn these patterns and how to quickly find the 5 to 7 best trades today.

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

Have a good trading day!

Good luck!

Christian Tharp, CMT

@cmtstockcoach

ON shares fell $0.21 (-0.99%) in premarket trading Tuesday. Year-to-date, ON has declined -13.74%, versus a 2.82% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp


Christian is an expert stock market coach at the Adam Mesh Trading Group who has mentored more than 4,000 traders and investors. He is a professional technical analyst that is a certified Chartered Market Technician (CMT), which is a designation awarded by the CMT Association. Christian is also the author of the daily online newsletter Todays Big Stock. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
ONGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Top Stories on StockNews.com

NYSE: SPY | SPDR S&P 500 News, Ratings, and Charts

Learning to Play Options Time Decay

Today's article features the SPY & CBOE and teaches traders how to play options time decay. Continue reading for all these important details.
Aug 5, 2020 | 2:45pm
NASDAQ: HZNP | Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company - Ordinary Shares News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Growth Stocks with STRONG Technicals

Growth stocks have driven the rally since March. I've found 3 growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong technical indicators: Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP), Tesla (TSLA), and Syneos Health (SYNH).
Aug 5, 2020 | 2:21pm
NYSE: SPY | SPDR S&P 500 News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Trade THIS Stock Bubble?

Each century mark on the S&P 500 (SPY) has proven to be an interesting battle ground for the market. So here we are blasting above 3,300 and seemingly destined to test the all time highs shortly. We will discuss the likely outcome, our trading plan and more in today’s commentary.
Aug 5, 2020 | 2:14pm
NASDAQ: AMD | Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Top Performing Large-Cap TECHNOLOGY STOCKS in July

Technology stocks have proven immune to the coronavirus. This outperformance continued in July. AMD, INFY, ERIC, WIT, and ANET were the top 5 performing large-cap technology stocks.
Aug 5, 2020 | 11:26am
NYSE: CAT | Caterpillar, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

Chart of the Day: Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) is up against resistance at a price of $140. Learn when a long trade should be entered.
Aug 5, 2020 | 10:15am

Read More Stories

More ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All ON News