Breakout for PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) in the Charts?

PAGS | PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Class A Common Shares

PAGS – PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) is closing in on a resistance level. If the stock breaks this level, it could soon breakout. Read more to learn how to profit from this trade.

Christian Tharp, CMTBy Christian Tharp, CMT

Dec 29, 2020


PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) is approaching a resistance level, and if surpassed the stock could breakout.

PAGS is a Brazilian-based company which acts as a provider of financial technology solutions focused primarily on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies, and Medium-Sized Companies, in Brazil. The company provides a range of solutions and tools such as cash-in and cash-out options and provides access to working capital and to help to manage their cash flow.

The company had a strong third quarter, with earnings up 233.3% year over year. PAGS is seeing positive trends in terms of engagement, new clients added, and electronic payments volumes. The company also reached their all-time high absolute TPV, and historical records in net new additions for both merchants and Pagbank users.

PAGS had $450 million in cash as of the end of the quarter, which was down from the previous quarter, but up year over year. It has a current ratio of 1.9, indicating it has enough liquidity to handle short-term obligations. The company also has a solid profit margin of 21.2%.

Growth looks strong for next year as revenue is expected to grow by 33.8% and earnings are expected to rise 53.8%. PAGS stock looks overvalued through, with a P/E of 73 and a Price to Sales of 15.4.

Its stock has shown bullish momentum over the near, mid, and long-term. This has led to a “Strong Buy” rating in our POWR Ratings system and a grade of “A” for Trade Grade and Buy & Hold Grade. This is reflected in its chart below.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of PAGS below with the added notations:

  Chart of PAGS provided by TradingView

Since the beginning of November, PAGS has been climbing, hitting new highs along the way. While doing so, the stock has faced resistance at $45, $50, and now $55, creating what looks like a staircase on the chart. If PAGS can break through $55, the stock should take another leg up, as it did when it broke above $45 and $50.

PAGS has key levels at $5 increments. A trader could enter a long position on a break above $55.

Have a good trading day!

Good luck!

Christian Tharp, CMT

@cmtstockcoach

PAGS shares were trading at $54.99 per share on Tuesday morning, up $0.37 (+0.68%). Year-to-date, PAGS has gained 60.98%, versus a 18.22% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp, CMT


Christian is an expert stock market coach at the Adam Mesh Trading Group who has mentored more than 4,000 traders and investors. He is a professional technical analyst that is a certified Chartered Market Technician (CMT), which is a designation awarded by the CMT Association. Christian is also the author of the daily online newsletter Todays Big Stock. More...


2 E-Commerce Stocks to Buy in January, 2 to Avoid

The e-commerce industry is currently riding the high of renewed COVID-19 lockdown measures in many countries that are sure to extend existing remote-working patterns. This, along with Chewy (CHWY) and Carvana's (CVNA) unique business models, should bolster their growth rates over the coming months and even post pandemic. However, Chinese e-commerce stocks Baozun (BZUN) and Alibaba Holdings Group (BABA) are currently declining due to government scrutiny, which is expected to grow more intense in the coming months. Hence, these two companies we think are best avoided for now.
Dec 28, 2020
