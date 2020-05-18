Trade of the Week: Silver

By Jay Soloff
May 18, 2020

Precious metals are generally used as defensive assets in times of uncertainty. This has certainly been true of gold in recent weeks. Now, it looks like silver may finally be joining the party.

iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Silver prices jumped last week, with the iShares Silver Trust (SLV) moving up 5% in one day. With $7 billion in assets, SLV is one of the most popular ways to trade silver. The options activity in SLV was extremely bullish, with thousands of calls being purchased, including a very large call butterfly strategy expiring in October.

Video Link: https://youtu.be/TgMJ1O14tJc

SLV shares were trading at $15.79 per share on Monday afternoon, up $0.28 (+1.81%). Year-to-date, SLV has declined -5.34%, versus a -7.81% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Jay Soloff


Jay is the lead Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. He is the editor of Options Floor Trader PRO, an investment advisory bringing you professional options trading strategies. Jay was formerly a professional options market maker on the floor of the CBOE and has been trading options for over two decades. More...


