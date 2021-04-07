Breakout for Sleep Number Corp. in the Charts?

NASDAQ: SNBR | Sleep Number Corporation News, Ratings, and Charts

SNBR – An ascending triangle has emerged in the chart of Sleep Number (SNBR). This is a bullish pattern and a breakout is expected soon. Read more to learn how to profit off this trade.

Christian TharpBy Christian Tharp

Apr 7, 2021


While analyzing the Sleep Number Corp. (SNBR) I discovered an ascending triangle has formed. This is a bullish pattern and a breakout is expected.

SNBR offers individualized mattresses and sleep solutions. Consumers can customize Sleep Number bedding to suit their comforts. The company utilizes algorithms and biometric data for customizations.

The company performed well during the pandemic due to an increased demand for beds and mattresses as consumers made a lot of purchases for the home. SNBR performed well in the fourth-quarter with revenue growing 29% year over year. The company should continue to benefit from an increase in consumer confidence as the economy opens up.

SNBR had only $4 million in cash as of the end of the most recent quarter, compared with $244 million in short-term debt. Its gross margin of 62.3% looks good though, compared with the industry average.

In addition to strong sales, earnings are up 50% over the past year and are expected to rise 36% year over year for the quarter ending in March, and 204% in the quarter ending in June. SNBR is trading at a fair valuation with a forward P/E of 21.98.

While performance is down over the past week, the stock has shown positive momentum over the long-term, leading to a Momentum Grade of B in our POWR Ratings system.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of SNBR below with my added notations:

  Chart of SNBR provided by TradingView

Over the past month or so, SNBR has hit $150 as resistance (red) multiple times, while also forming a clear trend line of support (green). Together, these two lines have created an ascending triangle on SNBR.

Eventually, the stock will have to break either the $150 resistance or the triangle support.  A long trade could be made on a break above $150.

Want to Discover More Great Trades?

I have explored virtually every flavor of technical analysis and chart pattern known to mankind. The sad fact is that the vast majority of them don’t work at all.

That is why I recently put together this special report to help investors focus on the only 5 chart patterns that matter…the ones that lead to the most timely and profitable stock trades. Click below to get your copy now!

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

Have a good trading day!

Good luck!

Christian Tharp, CMT

@cmtstockcoach

SNBR shares were unchanged in premarket trading Wednesday. Year-to-date, SNBR has gained 62.64%, versus a 8.82% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp


I am an expert stock market coach having helped over 4000 beginner and advanced traders & investors from around the world take control of their financial futures. I also write stock market related articles for the Adam Mesh Trading Group and Yolo Publishing. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SNBRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Break Out! Bulls Ready to Run Higher

The S&P 500 (SPY) was compressed under 4,000 from mid-February til early April when the stars aligned for a break out to new highs. Very strong economic news was the catalyst for this move. Get the rest of the story plus details on my top 11 stocks and 3 ETFs for today’s market. Read on for more.
Apr 7, 2021 | 8:47am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Want Growth at a Reasonable Price? Then Grab These 3 Stocks

As growth stocks continue their rise, it's getting harder and harder to find growth stocks trading at attractive valuations. But if you use our POWR Ratings systems, you can find top growth stocks trading at a reasonable price. Three examples are The Mosaic Company (MOS), McKesson Corporation (MCK), and Bunge Limited (BG).
Apr 5, 2021 | 6:13pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Thor Rides Hot RV Trend to Become Stock of the Week

Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen many of the winners of 2020 experience meaningful corrections. Yet, this is creating a buying opportunity for high-quality stocks like Thor Industries (THO). The RV market saw a surge in sales due to the pandemic, but the popularity of RVs is not going to end even after the pandemic. So, investors should buy the dip. Read on for more…
Mar 29, 2021 | 3:31pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 ETFs to Buy as the S&P 500 Breaks Out to New Highs

The stock market is breaking out to new highs following a few weeks of consolidation. 3 ETFs that investors should consider buying are IWM, QQQ, and XLV.
Apr 5, 2021 | 5:42pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Thor Rides Hot RV Trend to Become Stock of the Week

Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen many of the winners of 2020 experience meaningful corrections. Yet, this is creating a buying opportunity for high-quality stocks like Thor Industries (THO). The RV market saw a surge in sales due to the pandemic, but the popularity of RVs is not going to end even after the pandemic. So, investors should buy the dip. Read on for more…
Mar 29, 2021 | 3:31pm

Read More Stories

More Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All SNBR News