SNV – Since last summer, Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) has been trending higher, with a one year return over 140%. The stock has since hit resistance. If it breaks through this resistance line, a breakout could soon occur. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trading opportunity.

Christian Tharp

Jun 4, 2021


Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) operates dozens of community banks throughout Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and South Carolina. Concentrating on commercial loans and commercial real estate, the bank uses its small-town image to establish strong relationships with its small-business customers.

The company has been benefiting from increased loan-growth. Over the near-term, improving interest income and credit quality is supporting the company’s financials, while strategic investments in merger & acquisitions will aid growth over the long-term.

SNV’s debt situation looks solid with a debt-to-equity ratio of only 0.2. The company is also highly profitable with a net margin of 25.8%. Earnings have grown an average of 15% per year over the past five years and are expected to soar 352.2% in the current quarter.

The stock appears undervalued with a trailing P/E of 14.88 and a forward P/E of 11.79, which is impressive considering the stock has risen 142.8% over the past year. This is represented in the chart below.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of SNV below with added notations:

 Chart of SNV provided by TradingView

SNV has been on a roll since its July low last year, but the stock recently has been unable to break the $50 resistance level (red), which is also its 52-week high.

A solid close above that $50 mark should lead to much higher prices for SNV.The possible long position on the stock would be on a breakout above that level with a stop placed under it.

Have a good trading day!

Good luck!

Christian Tharp, CMT

@cmtstockcoach

SNV shares were trading at $48.67 per share on Friday morning, down $0.25 (-0.51%). Year-to-date, SNV has gained 51.39%, versus a 12.95% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp


I am an expert stock market coach having helped over 4000 beginner and advanced traders & investors from around the world take control of their financial futures. I also write stock market related articles for the Adam Mesh Trading Group and Yolo Publishing. More...


Most individual investors underperform the stock market (SPY). Sadly 85% of mutual fund managers also come up short of the mark. So what does work? Quant investing which now makes up more than 50% of daily trading activity. However, these method seem out of reach for most investors. That is all about to change as I will show 5 ways to apply quant investing models to help you beat the market going forward.
May 27, 2021 | 5:55pm
With summer fast approaching, companies that provide athletic products stand to benefit greatly. More and more people will be outside playing sports and swimming, especially with most states dropping mask mandates. That's why David Cohne is recommending Foot Locker (FL), Pool Corporation (POOL), and Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS).
Jun 2, 2021 | 1:49pm
The first week of each month is when the most influential economic reports are released. That party got started today with another impressive ISM Manufacturing announcement rising to 61.2. Even more exciting was the 67.0 reading for New Orders, which means we should expect more strength ahead. Next up is ISM Services on Thursday followed by Government Employment Situation on Friday. The outcome for these reports could be the necessary clues telling us whether the S&P 500 (SPY) will be stuck under 4,200 a while longer. Or if a breakout above is about to unfold.
Jun 2, 2021 | 12:58pm
Endeavor Group Holdings (EDR) went public about a month ago. The stock is up 25%, however, it has much more upside given its ownership of the UFC, the economy reopening, and the increasing value of content.
Jun 2, 2021 | 2:59pm
