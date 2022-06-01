Big Profits From Low-Priced Stocks

NYSE: SPY | SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust News, Ratings, and Charts

SPY – Steve Reitmeister will join the MoneyShow Virtual Expo on June 7th, 2022.

Steve ReitmeisterBy Steve Reitmeister

Jun 1, 2022


Tuesday, June 7, at 2:45 PM (ET), join Steve Reitmeister live at the MoneyShow Virtual Expo, as he shares a consistently profitable strategy to unearth the Top 10 Stocks Under $10—with average annual returns of +59.43%. This potent strategy has produced a solid profit in 2022 when most investors are reeling with heavy losses. Don’t miss this key presentation! Read More >>

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

Bear Market Scare? Read Before Your Next Trade

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

SPY shares closed at $410.54 on Friday, down $-6.85 (-1.64%). Year-to-date, SPY has declined -13.29%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Steve Reitmeister


Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SPYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Dirt-Cheap Tech Stocks Poised for a Rebound

The current market uncertainties around inflation and interest rate increases have fostered widespread bearish sentiment. However, the market sell-off has caused the stocks of quality technology companies Micron Technology (MU), Perion Network (PERI), Lenovo Group (LNVGY), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC), and Diodes (DIOD) to trade at discounted valuations. So, we think these stocks could be ideal investment bets because they are poised for a price rebound. Read on.
Jun 3, 2022 | 12:09pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Buy-Rated Stocks with Massive Dividends

As the better than expected jobs report is unlikely to give the Federal Reserve reason to pause its aggressive monetary policy tightening, and thus the economy could witness a slowdown, we think it could be wise to scoop up shares of high-dividend companies ZIM Integrated (ZIM), Western Midstream (WES), Stellantis (STLA), and Turkcell (TKC) for a steady portfolio income stream. Let’s discuss.
Jun 3, 2022 | 1:37pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Profit from the Growth Stock Crash?

The POWR Growth service has significatly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) despite a challenging environment for growth stocks. Now, there are subtle signs of improvement. Some of the best performing stocks were bought in the aftermath of market corrections and this time will be no different. Read on to find out how POWR Growth can help you profit for the rest of 2022…
May 27, 2022 | 6:14pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Should You Buy Grocery Stocks on the Dip?

Geopolitical and macroeconomic issues have caused the stock market under pressure in the last few months. Despite possessing an inelastic demand for their products, the broad-based market correction has led to a pullback in shares of grocery stocks. With looming recession fears, it could be wise to add these grocery stocks to your portfolio: Kroger (KR), Tesco (TSCDY), Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM), Ingles Markets (IMKTA), and Albertsons (ACI).
Jun 3, 2022 | 2:21pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Profit from the Growth Stock Crash?

The POWR Growth service has significatly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) despite a challenging environment for growth stocks. Now, there are subtle signs of improvement. Some of the best performing stocks were bought in the aftermath of market corrections and this time will be no different. Read on to find out how POWR Growth can help you profit for the rest of 2022…
May 27, 2022 | 6:14pm

Read More Stories

More SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All SPY News