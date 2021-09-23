There are no less than nine risk factors currently creating the “wall of worry” that the market has been climbing to a peak gain of 21% this year.

Well, we appear to be sliding down that wall of worry at the moment in what so far is a perfectly normal and healthy market downturn. The S&P 500, for example, is down just 4% from its record highs as I write this, not even a pullback, just a run-of-mill dip.

But there are a few risk factors that could potentially ignite a global financial crisis and China’s potential “Lehman moment” is one of them.

So let’s take a look at the four things you need to know about the Evergrande drama unfolding in China, and what it might mean for your portfolio.

Fact 1: Why Evergrande Matters

While China has faced many small financial crises over the years, including several collapsing real estate developers, this time we face one of the largest risks to China’s financial system in many years.

Evergrande’s collapse would be the biggest test that China’s financial system has faced in years,” says Mark Williams, chief Asia economist at Capital Economics.” – CNBC

That’s because Evergrande isn’t just a large real estate developer, it’s an industry juggernaut.

The world’s most indebted property developer has been scrambling to pay its suppliers and warned investors twice in as many weeks that it could default on its debts.” – CNBC

Evergrande Group is $305 billion in debt, an amount of leverage that could potentially pose a significant risk to the global financial system should this turn into a contagion event.

Investors are likely to see a total loss, as the company is expected to default on its debts starting this week, almost certainly forcing it to file for bankruptcy.