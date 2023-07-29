10 Minutes a Month to Beat the Stock Market

SPY – The #1 problem for investors is underperforming the stock market (SPY). The #2 problem is how much time they spend (aka waste) to achieve these poor outcomes. The above problems explain why veteran investor Steve Reitmeister is now sharing insights on a proven method to beat the market in as little as 10 minutes a month. Note Steve has employed this method himself to enjoy a real world $134,878 gain since February 2021. Read on below for full details…

Steve ReitmeisterBy Steve Reitmeister

Jul 29, 2023


The bull market is in full swing…yet many investors have tremendously underperformed this year.

This compelled me to share with a live audience how to get back on track with their stock selection process. And how they could handily beat the market with a minimum of effort.

The title of the webinar kind of says it all. And gladly you can watch the replay now:

10 Minutes a Month to Beat the Stock Market >>

No doubt a lot of the attendees were skeptical at first. Kind of sounded like “8 Minute Abs” for stock investing.

However, over the course of the webinar I clearly laid out the sound fundamental logic behind the process.

And how it consistently helps find the best stocks.

And how it only takes 10 minutes a month to enjoy market topping results.

Better yet…I showed how I have been using this very same process in my Roth IRA account since February 2021 leading to a real life $134,878 gain far surpassing the meager S&P 500 (SPY) return.  

Watch the Webinar Replay Now >>

Gladly we have many strategies to choose from so you can dial into the perfect stocks for who you are as an investor.

That’s because every investor is different. Some more aggressive…some more conservative.

Then you have growth, value, income and momentum factors to weigh for each stock.

And then you have current market conditions to consider which is why we have built separate strategies for bullish times as well as bearish.

So whatever type of strategy you are looking for it will be easy to find it…and apply it successfully in just 10 minutes a month.

And yes, these strategies performed incredibly well even during the rough and tumble 2022 bear market.

Gladly the good times continue in 2023. The full proof of all of this is shared in this timely webinar below.

10 Minutes a Month to Beat the Stock Market >>

Wishing you a world of investment success!

Steve Reitmeister…but everyone calls me Reity (pronounced “Righty”)
CEO, StockNews.com

SPY shares were trading at $456.52 per share on Friday afternoon, up $4.03 (+0.89%). Year-to-date, SPY has gained 20.27%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Steve Reitmeister


Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks. More...


