100 Best Stocks for 2022

NYSE: SPY | SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust News, Ratings, and Charts

SPY – 2022 is a key year for investors. The easy money from the start of the current bull market via the S&P 500 (SPY) has already come and gone. That is why volatility keeps coming wave after wave. Now gains for the average investor will slow down…but who wants to be average? The path to outperformance just became easier with our listing of the 100 Best Stocks for 2022. Get full details below…

Steve ReitmeisterBy Steve Reitmeister

Feb 10, 2022


We enjoyed a tremendous turnout for this live event Thursday afternoon, where I unveiled our most profitable solution for investors. This includes details on our 100 best stocks for the year ahead.

Click Here to Watch Now >

There you will discover our revolutionary trading system that actually consists of 10 different “black box” trading strategies each with precisely 10 stocks each.

To create these strategies, we turned to the same Data Scientist who created our coveted POWR Ratings. We had 3 key requests for this project:

  • 10 unique stock picking strategies. Something for every investor
  • 10 stocks per strategy updated daily
  • MOST IMPORTANT: Provide stellar performance

And boy did he ever deliver!

10 strategies x 10 stocks each = 100 best stocks.

And as you will see in the table below these strategies did exceptionally well in 2021 including +87.14% for our Growth strategy.

It is also good to know that they have consistently topped the market over time. This comes in loud and clear in the All Time % column showing the impressive average annual returns going back to 1999.

Proof positive that these “black box” trading strategies work well now…and have consistently worked well over time.

You owe it to yourself to start 2022 on the right foot by watching this valuable presentation now, so you can use these winning strategies in the year ahead. Simply click below to get immediate access to this timely investment presentation:

100 Best Stocks for 2022 >

Wishing you a world of investment success!

Steve Reitmeister…but everyone calls me Reity (pronounced “Righty”)
CEO, StockNews.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

100 Best Stocks for 2022

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2022 Stock Market Outlook

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

SPY shares fell $0.18 (-0.04%) in after-hours trading Thursday. Year-to-date, SPY has declined -5.40%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Steve Reitmeister


Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SPYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
.INXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
DIAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
IWMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
QQQGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

100 Best Stocks for 2022

2022 is a key year for investors. The easy money from the start of the current bull market via the S&P 500 (SPY) has already come and gone. That is why volatility keeps coming wave after wave. Now gains for the average investor will slow down...but who wants to be average? The path to outperformance just became easier with our listing of the 100 Best Stocks for 2022. Get full details below...
Feb 10, 2022 | 6:41pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Travel Stocks to Buy as Coronavirus Cases Rapidly Decline

The biggest winner of the decline in coronavirus cases is the travel industry. Travel stocks have sold off in recent weeks with the Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (CRUZ) down about 15% since early November in part due to omicron and also with the broad market weakness. Therefore, investors should consider stocks that will benefit from travel volumes picking up such as Wyndham Hotels (WH), Bluegreen Vacation Holdings (BVH), and Travelzoo (TZOO).
Feb 7, 2022 | 6:22pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Charts that PROVE Future Direction of Stock Market

If a picture is worth a thousand words, then get ready for 3 charts and 3,000+ words that point to the future direction of the stock market (SPY). Spoiler Alert: Better buy the dip now while the low prices last. Get the rest of the story below...
Feb 10, 2022 | 11:25am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Must-Own Growth Stocks to Add To Your Portfolio in February

Amid the high inflationary environment, the expectation of the Fed's multiple interest rate hikes this year has led to severe market volatility recently. However, high-quality growth stocks can still outperform the broader market. So, it could be wise to bet on fundamentally strong growth stocks A.P. Møller (AMKBY), Heidrick & Struggles (HSII), The Hackett (HCKT), and DLH Holdings (DLHC), which possess solid growth attributes. Let's discuss.
Feb 7, 2022 | 3:34pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Charts that PROVE Future Direction of Stock Market

If a picture is worth a thousand words, then get ready for 3 charts and 3,000+ words that point to the future direction of the stock market (SPY). Spoiler Alert: Better buy the dip now while the low prices last. Get the rest of the story below...
Feb 10, 2022 | 11:25am

Read More Stories

More SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All SPY News