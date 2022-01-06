100 Best Stocks for 2022

SPY – 2022 is a key year for investors. The easy money from the start of the current bull market via the S&P 500 (SPY) has already come and gone. Now gains for the average investor will slow down…but who wants to be average? The path to outperformance just became easier with our listing of the 100 best stocks for 2022. Get full details below…

Steve ReitmeisterBy Steve Reitmeister

Jan 6, 2022


We enjoyed a tremendous turnout for this live event Thursday afternoon, where I unveiled our most profitable solution for investors. This includes details on our 100 best stocks for the year ahead.

There you will discover our revolutionary trading system that actually consists of 10 different “black box” trading strategies each with precisely 10 stocks each.

To create these strategies, we turned to the same Data Scientist who created our coveted POWR Ratings. We had 3 key requests for this project:

  1. 10 unique stock picking strategies. Something for every investor
  2. 10 stocks per strategy updated daily
  3. MOST IMPORTANT: Provide stellar performance

And boy did he ever deliver!

10 strategies x 10 stocks each = 100 best stocks.

And as you will see in the table below these strategies did exceptionally well in 2021 including +87.14% for our Growth strategy.

It is also good to know that they have consistently topped the market over time. This comes in loud and clear in the All Time % column showing the impressive average annual returns going back to 1999.

Proof positive that these “black box” trading strategies work well now…and have consistently worked well over time.

You owe it to yourself to start 2022 on the right foot by watching this valuable presentation now, so you can use these winning strategies in the year ahead. Simply click below to get immediate access to this timely investment presentation:

Wishing you a world of investment success!

Steve Reitmeister…but everyone calls me Reity (pronounced “Righty”)
CEO, StockNews.com

SPY shares rose $1.09 (+0.23%) in after-hours trading Thursday. Year-to-date, SPY has declined -1.48%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Steve Reitmeister


Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks. More...


